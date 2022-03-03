Length continually bothered Neoga in its state semifinal matchup against Brimfield Thursday morning.
Whether it was on the offensive side of the court or the defensive side of the court, Neoga couldn't find the missing piece to solve a very difficult puzzle in its 60-44 loss at Redbird Arena in Bloomington.
"We've had some teams in the last few games here that have a little bit of length," Neoga head coach Kim Romack said. "We saw quite a bit of length against Goreville in the super-sectional, so it wasn't something that we haven't seen before. We knew coming into this game that it would be a tall task for us, but very excited to be able to play up here at Redbird Arena. We had some turnovers, and they scored a lot of transition off our turnovers, which kind of hurt us.
"We dug ourselves a hole that was hard to come out of, which these guys are able to do, but we let our hole get a little too big today."
Brimfield seniors Ella Lune and Sophie Bedell caused most of the problems for Neoga (28-8) the entire game. Lune finished with 18 points; Bedell finished with 16 points.
However, even with the fits, Romack still believed that her team belonged on this stage, and early on, they showed it.
"We came out, and I thought we were pretty strong in the first half," Romack said. "We were able to compete; we felt like we belonged out there."
Neoga trailed by just three points after the first quarter, leading three different times during the opening frame.
Junior Sydney Richards gave Neoga two of the three leads. She made it 6-5 after she drew a foul and made a pair of free throws, and then made it 8-7 after hitting a driving layup with 4:33 left before senior Avery Fearday gave Neoga its third - and final - lead of the game, 10-9, after hitting a mid-range jumper with 3:44 left.
Neoga would then increase its lead to 12-9 after Richards made a mid-range jumper with 3:08 left before Brimfield went on a 7-0 run to take a 17-12 lead with 38 seconds to go.
Lune started the run with a layup before adding another basket, while Bedell and Elly Doe also hit shots to equal the score after the run.
Haylee Campbell would then make the total after the first after hitting a layup that ended the frame on a positive note for Neoga.
The first quarter proved to be the only positive, though, as Brimfield went on to dominate the game the rest of the way.
Brimfield outscored Neoga 22-12 in the second quarter.
Jaclyn Fabry started the period with a layup that pushed Brimfield ahead 19-14 before Lune added another layup that made it 21-14.
Fearday would then respond with a midrange jumper that cut the deficit to 21-16 with 6:42 remaining before Neoga cut the margin to three points after Richards made a mid-range jumper off a rare Brimfield turnover.
Then, after the Richards' basket, Bedell hit another shot for Brimfield that pushed the lead to five, 23-18, before Neoga clawed back again, eventually cutting it to a one-point game.
Fearday and Richards both hit shots during the stretch that made it 23-22, but it would never get much closer than that, as Brimfield closed the first half on a 15-4 run to take a 13-point advantage into the break.
Bedell and Lune each had 11 points in the first half, while Fabry had seven, Elynn Peterson had six, and Doe and Maddie Hessing had two.
Richards and Fearday led Neoga with 10 points each through the first 16 minutes, while Campbell pitched in with six herself.
Whatever Neoga planned to try and fix in the second half, however, Brimfield completely took away once the third period started.
Brimfield started the third on a 10-0 run that saw the No. 2 team in Class 1A build its lead to 23, 49-26, all but signaling the end of a magical stretch of wins for Neoga.
ONE GREAT STRETCH
Since Jan. 15, Neoga rallied off 12 wins in its 15 games.
That stretch of victories included a National Trail Conference Tournament championship in mid-Jan., a regional championship in Feb., and sectional and super-sectional championships - both of which were the first in program history - in the same month, too.
"This group of girls, this means a lot to our entire program," Romack said. "We've heard from so many former players. We're playing this game for all of them, as well as our current players. This is a dream come true, and it will not be lost on us."
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
Romack added that this run was for more than just herself, the coaching staff, and the team; it was also a community win, which showed with the droves of fans that gathered at Redbird Arena Thursday.
Campbell said that she wouldn't expect anything less from her school, though.
"They're the best fans that we could have," Campbell said. "At school, they support us through everything. They tell us that they're always going to be there. Even the basketball boys were really upset when they had their regional game; they watched us until they had to be on the floor, and they were cheering for us on the floor. Their hearts are always in the right place. I've never once heard them say anything bad. If we lose, they're going to come out and support us just as they would even if we won."
SCORING LEADERS
Fearday paced Neoga with 15 points. She shot 7-of-11 from the floor to go along with four rebounds, four assists, and one steal.
Both Richards and Campbell had 12 points. Richards shot 5-of-14 from the floor and added five rebounds, three assists, and two steals, while Campbell shot 5-of-9 from the floor and added eight rebounds and two assists to her stat line.
Fearday, Richards, and Campbell were the three double-digit scorers for Neoga, with no other player nearing the mark - Sydney Hakman finished with three points, while Moore added two. Hakman only shot the ball once, making her lone attempt, while Moore shot the ball four times and also made one attempt. Hakman also added three rebounds, one assist, and one steal, while Moore finished with one rebound and two assists.
As for Brimfield, aside from Lune and Bedell's nights, Peterson - a fellow Class 1A All-State selection with Lune - had 11 points; Fabry had seven, and Doe and Hessing had four.
SENIORS NEARING A FAREWELL
Fearday and Moore are nearing the end of their high school careers, with one guaranteed contest remaining.
Romack had high praise for the duo after the game.
"They have put in their time," Romack said. "This is a fantastic way to go out, as seniors, knowing that you've played until the last possible point. The leadership that these two bring is absolutely phenomenal.
"They are kind of the glue that keeps us together."
UP NEXT
Neoga advances to the third-place contest Thursday night at Redbird Arena, with a win marking the 29th of the season.
As for Brimfield - who moves to Saturday's Class 1A state championship game against Galena - a win would be its 31st.
