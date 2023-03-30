TOLEDO — Foes during the regular season transitioned to teammates on Sunday night.
The National Trail Conference and Lincoln Prairie Conference combined the best senior boys basketball players from each league for the 30th Annual Boys Central Illinois All-Star Basketball Game at Waldrip Gymansium at Cumberland High School.
St. Elmo-Brownstown head coach Greg Feezel and South Central head man Blake Doehring were on the sidelines this go-around for the NTC, while Pirates’ head coach Justin Roedl was the coach for the LPC.
“It’s a lot of fun; a lot of talent out there to coach,” Feezel said. “You can sit back and relax and watch the kids play and they seem to have a good time.”
The NTC All-Stars defeated the LPC All-Stars, 93-80.
Altamont’s Logan Cornett and Eric Kollmann led the team with 12 points each. Cornett won the NTC Most Valuable Player Award after the game.
“It’s cool. I’m not the most flashy or recognized player, but finally getting my name out there is pretty cool,” Cornett said. “I was out on the break, they hit me and I just hit a tough layup that looked cool and then I did it again and again and I felt good in the corner and I popped a three and all of a sudden, here we are.”
North Clay’s Logan Fleener had 11 points, including a two-handed slam dunk in the second half that pleased the crowd.
Fleener was known for his highlight-reel dunks during the season, but he credits his parents for blessing him with the ability to jump.
“I’ve been jumping my whole life and most of it goes to my mom — she could jump back in the day — but I get a little from my dad, too,” Fleener said.
Altamont’s Mason Robinson finished with nine points and said he wouldn’t forget the night.
“It’s an experience I’m never going to forget,” Robinson said. “I’m going to cherish it. The four in the Altamont jerseys that were here tonight are my brothers; I’ll do anything for them and then, I’m really good friends with everybody else that was here, so I was super excited to play with them and not against them.”
Avery Jahraus added seven points and won the three-point contest, which took place before the game began and at halftime.
Neoga’s Quintin Richards also finished with seven points.
However, the highlight for Richards was seeing teammate Brady Reynolds hoist a three that he banked in just as the buzzer sounded to end the game.
“He just throws it up and it goes in; it’s great and fun to watch,” Richards said.
That three for Reynolds were his only points on the night.
He enjoyed suiting up with Richards one last time, though.
“We’ve played sports together our whole lives, so it’s really fun to play (with him) one more time and just have fun, play loose and not worry about it,” Reynolds said.
North Clay’s Alex Boose contributed six points to the cause.
South Central’s Ethan Watwood and the Hatchets’ Carter Chaney had five points each. Fellow Hatchet, Austin Wittenberg, had two points and Feezel’s Eagle teammates Jarrett Pasley and Caleb Campbell rounded out the scoring with five and eight points, respectively.
“I’ve had them all four years and will miss them a lot,” Feezel said. “They’re good guys and they enjoy playing for me and that’s good. I hate to see them go.”
As for the LPC, Tri-County’s Jacob Smith finished with 14 points behind four three-pointers.
Villa Grove’s Bobby Fancher and Heritage’s Julliyan Gray had nine points.
Cumberland’s Maddox McElravy joined Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Wyatt Hilligoss with eight points. The Pirates’ Trevin Magee and Gavin Hendrix — who recently signed to continue playing basketball at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri — had five points. Okaw Valley’s Hudson Ruppert joined Lutheran’s Jamerr Campbell and Cerro Gordo-Bement’s Carson Brown with four points. Tri-County’s Gaige Cox and Heritage’s Drew Williams had three points and Okaw Valley’s Jace Rickeye and Villa Grove’s Payton Smith rounded out the LPC scoring with two points.
