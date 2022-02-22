Gracie Heckert checked off a lot of things from her list of accomplishments during her junior season.
In the 31 games that she played, Heckert reached the 1,000-point plateau, notched her first triple-double in her career, and helped guide her team to its first conference championship - albeit a share of the crown - in nine years.
"She has grown a lot, especially in this past season, with her confidence level," assistant coach and mother Katy Noble said. "She went in as a freshman, and even though she was skilled enough to be out there, she wasn't necessarily confident enough. Last season, her confidence grew, and she was starting to become a leader, but I feel like this year, she has blossomed into that leadership role, and she feels comfortable being the floor general; directing people where to go."
Heckert averaged 21.1 points per game for the Bobcats while grabbing 7.3 rebounds, dishing out 3.6 assists, and snagging 3.8 steals per contest.
Even while being the center of attention on every scouting report, Heckert was still able to post career-highs in points, assists, and steals.
"I try not to let the nerves get to me," said Heckert on how she deals with opponents' keying on her. "I know a lot of the teams are going to try and stop me, and it could put a lot of pressure on me. But I try not to let the nerves get to me, take care of the ball, and get it to where it needs to be, and even if I'm not the leading scorer, I still try to get it to where it needs to be for us to win the game."
Arguably Heckert's best game of the season came in her last game of the regular year, against Ramsey.
Heckert finished with 28 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and had 10 steals for a triple-double. Her team also won 68-19.
"I had no idea I did," Heckert said. "But after the game, when they told me I got one, I was excited because that had never happened before."
However, even recording a triple-double didn't match to the level of excitement she felt during a game against St. Elmo/Brownstown in January.
Heckert reached 1,000 points for her career during that contest, something she had been working for and dreaming about for quite some time.
"I was really happy about that. I've been looking forward to that accomplishment for a long time, and I worked hard to get that goal," Heckert said. "It was very exciting to be there with my teammates; they're so supportive of me, helping me get it the whole time, and everybody in the crowd was so supportive."
By surpassing 1,000 points, Heckert added her name to a long list of quality players from the CHBC program to do that, with the most notable being Jaelyn Robertson, Micah Jones, Faith Wendte, Shelby Naab, Kortney Hermann, Jodi Hankins, and Holly Wachtel.
"It's a real honor to be in that 1,000 point club and that I was able to work hard enough to get there and to keep scoring and adding to the total," Heckert said.
What turned out to be an ironic mother-daughter moment, though, was the fact that Heckert scored her 1,000th point in the same venue, in the same quarter, on the same side of the court, and just one day away from when Noble accomplished the same feat.
"That just made it extra special," Noble said. "Before the season started, we knew how many points she needed, and we guessed on how many she might average and where that might happen. The thought of it happening at Brownstown was like, 'Oh, that would be neat.' As time got closer, it became more of a, 'Wow. This is maybe really going to happen,' and it did."
Noble played at St. Elmo/Brownstown from 2001-2004, recording 1,638 points.
