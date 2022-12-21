Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. Morning high of 37F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Windy with occasional snow showers before midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%.