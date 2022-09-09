Long-time Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg head volleyball coach Rhonda Schlechte has not been to the state tournament since the 2017 season.
She hopes that changes this year, with the threesome of Ella Kinkelaar, Gabby Vonderhedie, and Halle Moomaw at the forefront of that push.
"They put a lot of time in this summer. They have the talent, but selling it to the rest of the team will be a big promoter to get the work in and get back there," Schlechte said.
All three know each other like the backs of their hands, too.
Kinkelaar, Moomaw, and Vonderheide have played side-by-side since their days at Trinity Lutheran School in Stewardson.
"I think Trinity gives them such a base with their fundamentals when they can start early at third grade," Schlechte said. "The experience I've always had with the Trinity kids is that they have a strong desire to excel, not to say that these guys don't; they have three-four years ahead of everybody at the public schools."
Kinkelaar is the Hatchets' setter but can also serve as a devastating hitter.
Through four matches this year, Kinkelaar has six aces, 20 kills, 53 assists, 11 digs, and five blocks.
What she said she loves more, though, was simple.
"Being the leader on the court and connecting with all of my hitters," Kinkelaar said.
Vonderheide and Moomaw are two such hitters she constantly connects with, as seen by Vonderheide's 30 kills and Moomaw's 25 kills.
Moomaw said it's all about staying focused to continue to post excellent numbers.
"You must stay mentally tough, forget the mistakes and learn from everybody," Moomaw said.
Vonderheide added that her coaches — whether with WSS or her club team, Rapid Fire — continue to push her to be an even better athlete.
While Vonderheide and Moomaw are different players, their eyes are still on the main prize at the end of the year.
"State championship," Vonderheide said.
That road, however, will not be easy, with the first true test starting this weekend at the Crossroads Classic in Effingham.
Heading into the tournament, the Hatchets will be one of the smallest schools in a field of giants, but Schlechte said that this tournament is more of a way to see how her team can stack up without counting wins and losses.
"We've always gone into this tournament with the acknowledgment that we are not there to win," Schlechte said. "We're there to see where we're at to start the season and what we need to work on; we never stress that we have to be dominant or else. It's you have to go one play at a time."
Entering pool play, which is on Friday of the two-day tournament, WSS is 4-0 with a 2-0 record within the National Trail Conference — a league in which the Hatchets have shown dominance throughout the better part of Schlechte's tenure.
Since 2016, the Hatchets have lost two conference matches, both of which came to Altamont in 2019 and 2020.
This year, though, could be a lot more challenging with the emerging St. Anthony Bulldogs right on WSS' heels.
"We saw St. Anthony this summer, and they looked pretty good," Schlechte said. "They have so many strong players."
St. Anthony and WSS meet at WSS on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
