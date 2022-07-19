From tee-ball to his senior year of high school, all North Clay’s Bryton Griffy has known and loved is baseball.
Over that time, Griffy — the 2022 Effingham Daily News Baseball Player of the Year — has also seen a lot of success, starting with his approach at the plate.
“There’s no better feeling than getting a base hit, rounding the bases, and knowing that your batting average just went up,” Griffy said. “I remember in tee-ball, I was ahead of the others, and I’ve always played with the older kids because I’m young for my class. Then, in little league, I got to play with kids my age and was tearing it up.”
Nothing truly compared to how his prep career ended, though.
Griffy finished the regular season with the Cardinals with a .433 batting average to go along with a .519 on-base percentage, a .600 slugging percentage, and a 1.119 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He led the Cardinals in hits, singles, batting average, contact rate, and batting average with runners-in-scoring-position while tying for the lead in two-out RBIs over that stretch.
That same success in the regular season carried over into the postseason, too, as Griffy batted .333 with a .364 on-base percentage, a .667 slugging percentage, and a 1.030 on-base-plus-slugging percentage; numbers that ultimately helped lead the Cardinals to their first-ever state championship.
Griffy is someone that doesn’t let people forget about that moment, either, even though it nearly happened one year earlier.
Griffy’s junior year ended with North Clay losing to eventual state champion South Central, 1-0, in a Class 1A Sectional Final, proving to be all the motivation his group needed heading into the fall.
“We got this little group chat and messages, and one of the players after South Central said, ‘That could have been us, and that’s going to be us next year.’ We believed that, and Frech made us think that, so we had a lot of confidence going in the fall, but we did way better than we thought in the fall, and then after the fall, we knew we had a real good shot of being state champs. But baseball is baseball, and you never know what will happen.
“So, we just stuck to our gut and got it.”
Having a coach like John Frech helped matters, too.
Griffy — who constantly speaks highly of his now-former head coach — said Frech helped him regain confidence heading into high school after losing some of it during his junior high years.
What Griffy was more grateful for, though, was how Frech helped mold him into a better person and teammate.
“He taught me more about being a human and a man than a player, I would say. It wasn’t much what he said; it was what he did. If you followed his footsteps and did what he did, that’s just what I learned.”
That same mentality that Frech bestowed upon Griffy is the same mentality he takes into the field each game, too.
Griffy patrolled center field for the Cardinals this past season, a position that makes him feel like a “leader.”
“I’m kind of the leader in the outfield; I get to cover a lot of ground, and there’s been a lot of great center fielders for North Clay in the past. So, it feels good to be one of those great center fielders,” Griffy said.
But it wasn’t just the leadership trait that made Griffy the player he turned out to be; his play also backed it up.
Griffy ended the season with 72 total chances to make a play in center field. He made 69 of those 72 chances for a .958 fielding percentage. He was third on the team in that regard, behind senior catcher Brady Ingram and senior pitcher Carson Burkett.
Griffy commended his reaction time as a reason for his quality play in the outfield.
“I remember when I was younger, I would do drills where I would face the opposite way, hear the bat hit the ball, and then I’d have to turn around. It’s just a lot of practice. I’ve caught thousands of fly balls, so I know where the ball will go every time. I’ll be 40 feet away from it, and I know I will have to dive and catch it.
“I can visualize it in my head, so it just takes a lot of reps and practice.”
Altogether, Griffy’s fielding ability will go hand-in-hand with his leadership and hitting qualities at Vincennes University, where he hopes to help lead the Trailblazers to a championship just as he did in Louisville.
