Heads were hanging and dejected faces filled the Teutopolis sideline as the Shoes saw their season come to an end.
Once again, Teutopolis (26-8) found itself one game away from reaching the state tournament, only to fall short. The Shoes lost 44-18 to Nashville in a Class 2A super-sectional Monday night at Southern Illinois University's Banterra Center. It was the eighth time that Teutopolis advanced to this stage in its season, only to lose.
However, head coach Chet Reeder isn't taking that as a bad thing.
The fourth-year head coach understands the difficulties of winning at this stage of the season and isn't going to take the shine away from what was a tremendous year for his group.
"I'm not going to act like getting to the elite eight is a bad thing," Reeder said. "It's never going to be a bad thing. We're one of the only eight remaining 2A teams and only 32 remaining teams in the state of Illinois. This is never going to be a bad thing. I know we haven't won here, and I get that, but we're going to keep working, and we're going to be back, and we're going to flip the script at some point."
Additionally, Reeder couldn't help but get emotional when discussing his group of seniors.
"This group is very special," Reeder said. "They came in with me four years ago, and they're me. People doubted them. People didn't think that they belonged, and it was kind of how I've been looked at; they play so hard, buy-in, and just all the extra things that they do to help our program thrive. This group is going to be forever remembered.
"They left a tremendous footprint for kids coming up."
Overall, it wasn't how any of the seven wanted their season to end.
Teutopolis did not score one point in the opening quarter, trailed by nine at halftime, and were behind by 21 at the end of the third.
"I thought we got good looks," Reeder said. "We missed layups in the first quarter. I think we rushed ourselves, and it just snowballed. It turned into not making our outside shots. I think we executed well. In the moment, I felt that they were good looks for us.
"It's tough to explain. They were ready, loose, confident, and it just started to wear on them. I thought we battled tremendously defensively; we got them in spots that they didn't want to be in, and we just couldn't put the ball in the hole to close the gap."
The Hornets opened the contest with a Kolten Gajewski three-point play.
Nashville then added a 3-pointer from Isaac Turner that made it 8-0 with 2:21 remaining in the quarter, before Saxton Hopeker ended the period with a bang, as he slammed home a two-handed dunk.
Teutopolis would finally get on the scoreboard 14 seconds into the second quarter, though, after James Niebrugge drew a foul, earning a trip to the charity stripe for a pair of shots. He sunk both of his attempts to cut the lead to eight, 10-2.
Seeing the ball fall through the bottom of the basket would then ignite the Shoes for a brief moment, as well, as they would score the next three points after that to cut the deficit in half, 10-5. Dylan Pruemer hit a short mid-range jumper, while Caleb Siemer added a free throw to make the total.
Nashville, however, responded with a 6-0 run to push ahead by double-figures once again, 16-5, before a Siemer layup made the halftime total.
What occurred in the first half would then carry over into the second, too, as Teutopolis found difficulties trying to capitalize, while Nashville did the exact opposite.
The Hornets started the third quarter in nearly the same way they started the first — with a run. Nashville went on a 13-1 run in the third to space its lead out to 29-8.
Altogether, it took 25 minutes for Teutopolis to reach double-figures on the scoreboard. Siemer eventually made it 29-10 on a mid-range jumper with 7:12 remaining in the contest. He went on to add the next four points after that, as well, which would cut the lead to 17, 33-16, before the Hornets ended the contest on an 11-2 run to move to within two games of winning a state championship.
Nashville will now make its 10th appearance at the state appearance and first under first-year head coach Patrick Weathers, who couldn't help but credit anyone but himself.
"It's a community thing. It's a our seven seniors thing. It's my coaching staff's thing," Weathers said. "I've got the best coaching staff in the state; best community in the state. It's not a Patrick Weathers thing; it's a team thing for sure."
SCORING LEADERS
Siemer led Teutopolis with 12 points, while Mitch Althoff, Pruemer, and James Niebrugge all had two.
As for Nashville, Hoepker led the team with 16 points. Gajewski had 13. Turner had eight. Nolan Heggemeier had five, and Hayden Robinson had two.
