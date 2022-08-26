Due to deadline issues, please pick up the Monday edition of the Effingham Daily News and visit us online at effinghamdailynews.com to read more on the Effingham and Decatur St. Teresa football game from Friday night.
OH SO CLOSE: Effingham falls to state-ranked Decatur St. Teresa 18-0
