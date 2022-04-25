Mya Harvey had her chance to make up for a blunder that occurred in the top of the seventh inning when her spot in the batting order came around Saturday afternoon.
With the game tied, 6-6, Harvey plated courtesy runner Jerzi Bierman with an RBI single up the middle to give Effingham a 7-6 win over Apollo Conference rival Lincoln at EHS. It was the first game of a doubleheader featuring the two schools.
"It felt good," said Harvey on her game-winning hit. "I just thought, 'I need to hit this. I need to hit this,' and I had to make up for my error."
Harvey's base hit was the second for her in the game.
However, what the hit signified more so, was her resilience.
In the top of the frame and runners on first and second, the Railsplitters would come within one run after the ensuing throw from right field squirted away from the catcher's glove just as the runner was sliding into home plate, causing an error on the backstop. That play allowed the eventual game-tying run to reach third, too, but in the end, it didn't change the outcome.
The Hearts opened the home half of the seventh with back-to-back singles from Riley and Abby Cunningham. Bierman, the aforementioned courtesy runner, then stole third base before Sydney Donaldson popped out, and Harvey hit the game-winner.
The game itself didn't have to come down to that, though.
Effingham plated six runs in the bottom of the fifth after four innings of struggling offensively.
Sawyer Althoff and Daelyn Dunston started the inning with back-to-back singles. Grace Bushur then reached safely after a fielder's choice to load the stations before Riley Cunningham plated a pair on a base hit.
Then, after Riley Cunningham's hit, Madi Kirk reached safely on a fielder's choice that plated another run to make it 3-0 before Donaldson hit an RBI single, and two more runners crossed after an error on the Lincoln second baseman.
Overall, the Hearts outhit the Railsplitters 9-6.
Riley Cunningham, Donaldson, and Harvey collected two hits each, while Abby Cunningham, Sawyer Althoff, and Daelyn Dunston had one.
In the circle, Saige Althoff wasn't too shabby, either. She threw seven innings and allowed six hits, six runs - none earned - and four walks with seven strikeouts.
GAME 2
Effingham also took the second game of the doubleheader, 8-7.
Grace Bushur, Riley Cunningham, Sydney Donaldson, Mya Harvey, and Daelyn Dunston had two hits, while Abby Cunningham, Saige Althoff, and Sawyer Althoff had one. Donaldson, Cunningham, and Harvey hit doubles; Dunston hit a pair of triples, and Donaldson added a home run.
Saige Althoff also picked up her second win of the afternoon in the circle, throwing seven innings and allowing eight hits, seven runs - two earned - and one walk with six strikeouts.
