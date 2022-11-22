Opening night of the 2022 St. Anthony Turkey Tournament ended with Teutopolis and St. Anthony starting their campaigns on the right foot.
Below is how each game turned out.
TEUTOPOLIS 68, RANTOUL 49
The Wooden Shoes (1-0) blew by Rantoul in the first game of the evening, although Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder felt like it was a tale of two halves.
"I thought we were relentless on both ends of the floor; our effort and energy were really good, but I was a little disappointed in our second half," Reeder said. "I kind of think we were out there in the second half; we didn't have that killer mindset, but we're still trying to develop. We have a lot of guys that this was their first varsity experience."
The Wooden Shoes led 23-12 after the opening period and 40-21 at halftime.
Senior Caleb Siemer started the scoring for Teutopolis with a layup for the game's opening basket.
Back-to-back layups by senior Caleb Bloemer then made it 6-3 after the Eagles converted a three-point play to take their only lead of the contest, 3-2.
Layups from Siemer and senior Brendan Niebrugge then made it 10-3 before Siemer hit a shot while drawing a foul for a three-point play to make it a 12-5 contest.
The Wooden Shoes would then push its lead to double-digits following a Brendan Niebrugge three-pointer before junior Joey Niebrugge converted a layup with 2:45 to go in the opening period to make it 17-5.
Brendan Niebrugge finished with a team-best seven in the first quarter and 13 in the first half.
Altogether, Brendan finished with 15 for the game.
Siemer was the high man with 17.
Eight other players found the scoring column in the box score, though.
Garrett Gaddis and James Niebrugge finished with six points. Mitch Koester finished with five, and Tyler Pruemer and Austin Bloemer finished with four.
Joey Niebrugge also had five points but dealt with foul trouble throughout the game.
"Joey's going to keep getting better and better," Reeder said. "Some of those fouls were inexperienced fouls. He's got to understand that we need him on the floor, especially on the defensive end, but he will keep getting better."
Caleb Bloemer also had four points in the game, while senior Logan Roepke had two.
What both of those individuals did better than anyone else, though, was show their defensive attributes.
"They did what those two do. They harassed the basketball and made life difficult on the point guard, and that's what they got to do," Reeder said. "They added a few buckets here and there, and that's even better. But their role is to be the table-setter for our defense, set the energy for us, and they did a great job.
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|TEU
|23
|17
|15
|13
|68
|RAN
|12
|9
|14
|14
|49
|Teutopolis
|Player
|2s
|3s
|FTA
|FTM
|TOT
|F
|B. Niebrugge
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|2
|C. Bloemer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Gaddis
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|Roepke
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Jo. Niebrugge
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|5
|Koester
|1
|1
|2
|0
|5
|2
|Ja. Niebrugge
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4
|Pruemer
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|4
|A. Bloemer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Lawson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Siemer
|7
|0
|5
|3
|17
|2
|TOT
|25
|4
|11
|6
|68
|23
|Rantoul
|Player
|2s
|3s
|FTA
|FTM
|TOT
|F
|Merrill
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Gawende
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Sjoken
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Neitzel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Smith
|3
|4
|2
|0
|18
|3
|Adkins
|2
|0
|5
|5
|9
|5
|Brundage
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Martin
|3
|0
|13
|6
|12
|0
|TOT
|9
|5
|27
|16
|49
|12
ST. ANTHONY 50, ROBINSON 43
Scoring was an issue for St. Anthony in the second game of the evening against Robinson.
The Bulldogs trailed 15-10 after the first quarter. They remained with 10 points on the scoreboard until 3:15 in the second, too, before a Ryan Schmidt layup made it 21-12.
Schmidt's only points of the game helped ignite St. Anthony, though, as the Bulldogs went on a 7-2 run following the basket to only trail the Maroons by four, 23-19, at the break.
Schmidt earned the start for head coach Cody Rincker after a player had to sit out of a Saturday practice due to illness.
The left-handed sharpshooter struggled from the floor for the Bulldogs, missing good looks, but even though that happened, Rincker still has the utmost confidence in his sophomore.
"Schmidt will get a lot of minutes for us," Rincker said. "He will have better games."
Going from junior varsity basketball to varsity basketball in one year could be one reason for those struggles.
"It's night-and-day different — the pace of the game, the strength of the game," Rincker said. "Wesley Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back, and those kids haven't played against that. But that's the best thing we get from this tournament."
Overall, what Monday showed to those in attendance is that it will be a new look St. Anthony team in 2022-2023.
Size is minimal.
But even with the lack of size on the roster, it still didn't matter in the long run. St. Anthony still managed to win anyway.
"On paper, they were the more athletic team and maybe beat us in the airport test," Rincker said. "But I feel like we have some athletic guys, as well, and I feel like our guys played as a unit, and we were able to play as a unit pretty well defensively, especially in those middle-two quarters there to have the comeback. So, it was a schematic thing, and we weren't going to change what we thought would make us successful."
Brock Fearday finished with a team-high 17 points.
Jonathan Willenborg was second on the team with nine points, playing in his first varsity game since he suffered an injury in the same tournament one year ago.
"Jon Willenborg stepped up big tonight," Rincker said. "He loves playing basketball and competing, and his competitive nature is a big reason he's a state champion in golf, and I think you can see that on the basketball court, too. He doesn't back down; he's not afraid of anybody, even though we call him 'Stick.'"
Michael Martelli added eight points. Griffin Sehy had six. Collin Westendorf and Max Koenig had three, and Nick Ruholl joined Schmidt with two.
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|F
|StA
|10
|9
|19
|12
|50
|ROB
|15
|8
|11
|9
|43
|St. Anthony
|Player
|2s
|3s
|FTA
|FTM
|TOT
|F
|Link
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Westendorf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Ruholl
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Willenborg
|4
|0
|2
|1
|9
|2
|Fearday
|3
|1
|12
|8
|17
|3
|Sehy
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Koenig
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Schmidt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Martelli
|3
|0
|4
|2
|8
|3
|TOT
|13
|3
|23
|15
|50
|20
|Robinson
|Player
|2s
|3s
|FTA
|FTM
|TOT
|F
|Loll
|2
|0
|5
|1
|5
|4
|Thompson
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Pinkston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Schmidt
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|Jackson
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|4
|Wernz
|3
|0
|6
|6
|12
|1
|Gilmore
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Parker
|3
|1
|2
|1
|10
|3
|TOT
|11
|3
|21
|12
|43
|21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.