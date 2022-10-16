Over 200 runners gathered together at the Sacred Heart Parish Grounds Saturday for the St. Anthony Bulldog Classic.
St. Anthony's Griffen Elder and Mt. Zion's Sofia Munoz were the two that crossed the finish line first in their respective races.
Elder — a senior for the Bulldogs — held off the Braves' Mark Mavis in the three-mile event, crossing at 16:06.86, while Mavis crossed at 16:28.78.
"I feel like this was one of my smarter races," Elder said. "In the first mile, I was trying to stick with the 5-10, I didn't want to get too fast or get too slow, and I got that right on the dot. I was trying to stay with Mt. Zion and Effingham the whole time; hold onto them and make sure they didn't get away, and also not push myself too much to be in front of them because I knew that would have tired me out."
The finish was Elder's second-best time of the year. He set a personal record at the St. Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic on Sept. 24 with a time of 15:14.4.
It was also Elder's fifth win of the season.
"He struggled a little bit at Terre Haute, and this was a good bounce-back race for him," St. Anthony head coach JR Elder said. "He didn't race last weekend, so it was good to see him out there competing against the other schools; Mt. Zion and Effingham have really good runners, and their top runners were at the top with him, so it was good to see him come out on top today."
What the win signified more so, though, was momentum heading into next weekend's Class 1A Regional at Lake Land College.
"This shows me that I need to run smart instead of all guts; you got to save the guts for the end, or else you're not going to get through it," Griffen said.
While Elder finished the morning on top, St. Anthony, as a team, finished in fourth with 92 points. Effingham was second with 70 points. Cumberland was sixth with 137 points, and Dieterich was ninth with 256 points among local teams.
As for the girls, Effingham finished third with 83 points, and St. Anthony finished seventh with 171 points.
Below are the full team and individual results from the event.
BOYS
Team Results
1. Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette 62; 2. Effingham 70; 3. Stanford Olympia 89; 4. St. Anthony 92; 5. Mt. Zion 124; 6. Cumberland 137; 7. Breese Mater Dei 142; 8. Charleston 220; 9. Dieterich 256; 10. Champaign St. Thomas More 269.
Individual Results
1. Griffen Elder, St. Anthony, 16:06.86; 3. Garrett Wagoner, Effingham, 16:29.83; 4. Andrew Donaldson, Effingham, 16:37.72; 8. Alex Gordon, Effingham, 17:23.32; 11. Owen Ayers, North Clay, 17:31.05; 13. Aidan Braunecker, St. Anthony, 17:39.89; 14. Riley Morgan, Cumberland, 17:42.83; 16. August Cosart, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 17:48.62; 22. Conlan Walsh, St. Anthony, 17:58.84; 26. Adam Flack, Effingham, 18:10.07; 28. Hank Warfel, Cumberland, 18:10.60; 29. Noah Flaig, St. Anthony, 18:14.18; 32. Kaleb Bierman, Cumberland, 18:21.58; 34. Aiden Wallace, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 18:29.40; 35. Michael Beaumont, Cumberland, 18:29.73; 37. Hayden Summers, Altamont, 18:31.32; 38. Aaron Hill, Effingham, 18:32.14; 39. Evan Klingler, Effingham, 18:34.23; 40. Giovanni Bucio, St. Anthony, 18:34.35; 44. Ino Mapes, Effingham, 18:51.81; 46. Trevor Crutcher, Dieterich, 18:55.81; 48. Oliver Kreke, St. Anthony, 18:58.98; 49. Zack Buescher, Cumberland, 18:59.54; 59. Kaden Einhorn, Dieterich, 19:34.14; 61. Jack Pruemer, Cumberland, 19:38.10; 63. Cole Will, Dieterich, 19:39.62; 65. Damon Ryan, Cumberland, 19:44.90; 66. Oliver Lee, Teutopolis, 19:45.89; 67. Sawyer Wellbaum, Cumberland, 19:47.81; 71. James Emmerich, St. Anthony, 19:56.40; 74. Gabe Jackson, Dieterich, 20:02.76; 75. Tanner Niemerg, Dieterich, 20:03.03; 77. Elliot Dryden, Cumberland, 20:08.16; 79. Asher Horn, North Clay, 20:08.85; 81. Payton Bushue, Effingham, 20:09.31; 83. Kade Bradley, Cumberland, 20:10.03; 85. Luke Dennis, Teutopolis, 20:10.75; 86. Draven Homman, Dieterich, 20:16.11; 87. Trenton Monette, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 20:20.93; 92. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 20:41.28; 93. Joseph Lee, Teutopolis, 20:41.52; 95. Trevor Niemerg, Dieterich, 20:48.73; 97. Beau Doedtman, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 20:55.41; 102. Dalton Roedl, Altamont, 21:16.71; 105. Kaden Iffert, Dieterich, 21:25.79; 107. Brody Will, Dieterich, 21:44.41; 109. Juan Fulk, Altamont, 21:57.90; 111. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 22:20.43; 113. Maximus Strader, Cumberland, 22:22.48; 116. Duane Willenborg, Cumberland, 22:56.54; 117. Nathan Kuhns, Cumberland, 23:04.54; 118. Eddie Davis, Dieterich, 23:17.42; 119. Connor Flach, Dieterich, 23:41.82; 121. Nick Wiedman, St. Anthony, 24:32.90; 122. Sam Deters, St. Anthony, 24:33.01; 123. Luke Wente, Dieterich, 24:57.56; 125. Eli Hall, Dieterich, 26:06.55.
GIRLS
Team Results
1. Mt. Zion 43; 2. Stanford Olympia 52; 3. Effingham 83; 4. Breese Mater Dei 101; 5. Champaign St. Thomas More 133; 6. Charleston 138; 7. St. Anthony 151; 8. Mattoon 220.
Individual Results
1. Jessica Larsen, Effingham, 19:20.43; 12. Stacie Vonderheide, St. Anthony, 20:19.24; 13. Baylee Summers, Effingham, 20:20.91; 19. Emma Helmink, St. Anthony, 20:47.67; 22. Morgan Springer, Effingham, 20:57.85; 25. Audrey Wagoner, Effingham, 21:09.36; 29. Haddie Hill, Effingham, 21:16.19; 35. Brooke Koelm, North Clay, 21:40.72; 38. Abigail Weishaar, Altamont, 21:48.49; 42. Allison Miller, Effingham, 22:19.88; 46. Ava Faber, St. Anthony, 22:47.25; 47. Taylor Miller, St. Anthony, 23:01.39; 49. Laney Myers, Effingham, 23:10.25; 51. Adriana Gordon, Dieterich, 23:14.72; 57. Grace Niebrugge, St. Anthony, 24:01.42; 58. Kyra Hazelton, Effingham, 24:03.32; 59. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 24:21.11; 64. Rilie Willenborg, St. Anthony, 24:59.98; 65. Maddy Hodge, St. Anthony, 25:13.03; 66. Ellie Miller, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City, 25:17.14; 69. Maddie Zane, Teutopolis, 25:46.28; 72. Cortney Brummer, Dieterich, 26:12.15; 73. Makenna French, Dieterich, 26:14.03; 75. Samantha Westendorf, North Clay, 26:44.98; 78. Makayla Sidwell, Altamont, 27:36.84; 80. Gracie Eaton, Effingham, 27:54.66; 82. Hannah Sidwell, Altamont, 31:09.96; 83. Frances Verdeyen, Dieterich, 34:01.98.
