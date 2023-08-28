ROBINSON — James Kent had to have had nightmares on Friday night.
The first-year head coach for the Robinson football team surely had them during the game, as he couldn’t find any solutions against Effingham in the Flaming Hearts’ 31-7 win over the Maroons at Crosby Field outside of Robinson High.
To Effingham head coach Brett Hefner, though, Friday night was more like the preseason summed up and the week leading to the Robinson game — one filled with twists and turns.
“Tonight was a microcosm of everything in the last few weeks,” Hefner said. “We’ve dealt with several injuries to guys who would have played a lot tonight. Then, you get the messed up week with the heat schedule and all that and you’re practicing at game time, but you’re getting home at 10:00 and kids aren’t going to bed and are up early the next morning. It’s just been goofy.”
However, a win is a win and Hefner smiled after his postgame talk with his team.
“It’s always nice to get a win,” Hefner said. “Wins are hard to come by.”
Robinson opened the game with a drive highlighted by a fake punt received by freshman running back and middle linebacker Josh Crouse.
After securing the ball, Crouse worked his way to the near side of the field, made a move and then worked his way back to the far side before eventually being tackled at the 13-yard line.
Nothing came of the drive, though, as the Maroons came up empty following an interception by freshman defensive back Wade Bushur.
Effingham then worked a 10-play drive that ended with a 40-yard field goal from sophomore kicker Maicol Sefton.
“He’s talented,” Hefner said. “We’re lucky to have him; he’s a tremendous asset and got us on the board early. He’s gifted and his kickoffs are going to get better.”
The Hearts then forced a three-and-out on Robinson.
Senior quarterback Gaige Gillum then opened Effingham’s second drive with a 37-yard dart to senior wide receiver Andrew Lotz before junior running back Weldon Dunston followed with a 13-yard score to make it 10-0 following a Sefton point-after.
Dunston finished with well over 100 yards rushing and two scores.
“We expect him to be good,” Hefner said. “He runs hard and you can tell he’s put in the work in the offseason; you can tell he’s done a lot of things and he’s going to have a big year and it’ll get better the better we get up front.”
Gillum also added a one-yard score and threw a touchdown to junior tight end Colton Webb from two yards away.
Hefner said he was very pleased with Gillum’s performance in his first varsity start.
“Quarterbacks that have yet to play in a varsity game never know what you’ll get. He had some good and a little bit of bad, but he managed the game well and he’ll take off and get a lot better from here,” Hefner said. “I was pleased with him tonight.”
Hefner was just as pleased with the defense, too.
Throughout the game, Effingham forced several quarterback pressures and neared double-digits in tackles for loss.
“The one constant we had is we could put pressure on and it showed again tonight,” Hefner said. “We tried some different things.”
Effingham improves to 1-0 with the win and will host Mt. Carmel in Week 2 at Klosterman Field at Washington Savings Bank Stadium.
