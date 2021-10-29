Rylea Borgic knows the importance of keeping her team loose and motivated.
After all, that’s how the entire season has been for the Lady Eagles’ cross country team, with the senior captain leading the way.
“Our team is already pretty positive, and so just keeping the positivity up and making lots of jokes,” Borgic said. “We laugh a lot. The boys like to make fun of us. We have fun. This is probably the tightest team that I’ve had in the full four years.”
So far this season, Newton has finished no worse than fifth in all but one meet. The Lady Eagles have won four times.
Individually, Borgic has placed in the top five in eight meets, with one of them coming in Saturday’s Class 1A regional meet.
“I thought Rylea ran an extremely smart race,” head coach Brock Tarr said. “She knew a couple of those girls could get out pretty quick, and her goal today was to stay in touch.”
Borgic finished third at 18:45.29, with only Marshall’s Brooklyn Bender (18:23.55) and Isabel Arthur (18:39.12) coming in with faster times.
What she didn’t expect, though, was to beat Robinson’s Katelyn Jones, who bested her at the Little Illini Conference meet. Jones finished in fourth at 18:59.38.
“I wasn’t really expecting to beat her, but she had a few mishaps during the race, and I just took advantage of that,” Borgic said. “I was like, ‘OK. I’m coming with you, and so we went, and I beat her, and it felt really good.’”
Now, Borgic has one last attempt to try and make it to a place that has eluded her for the past three years.
“Going to state is my main goal and being able to compete and see all of the people,” she said. “Probably be humbled a little bit, but I think making it to the state meet would be pretty awesome.”
However, there is a positive trend.
In her last three sectional appearances, Borgic has finished with a better time in each race. She finished at 21:45 as a freshman in 2018, at 20:56 as a sophomore in 2019, and at 19:49 as a junior in 2020.
Could this, her final attempt, be the year she accomplishes her state dream?
The Class 1A sectional meet is today at Hickory Point Golf Club in Decatur.
