ALTAMONT — Laughs were had. Records were broken and personal bests were achieved at the Altamont Open on Monday at Altamont Junior High School.
Teutopolis junior Kaitlyn Vahling set a personal and school record in the 200-meter dash, finishing in 25.27 seconds. Brownstown/St. Elmo freshman Presley Williams also set a personal best in the same event, finishing in 27.01 seconds — that mark was also good for a school record, which Williams held after a St. Anthony-hosted meet in April.
Bulldogs' freshman Liv Hoene set personal records in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. She ran the 100-meter hurdles in 17.10 seconds and the 300 in 49.13 seconds and Lady Shoes' junior Jada Buehnerkemper also set a personal record in the high jump after a leap of 1.63 meters, which she accomplished on her third and final attempt.
As for the boys' side, Indians' junior Logan Duncan set a personal record in the 200-meter dash, finishing in 23.47 seconds. He finished second in that race to Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville senior Johnathan McPherson, who ran the event in 22.93 seconds.
Altamont senior Eric Kollmann set a personal record in the shot put after a throw of 14.63 meters. T-Town senior Kolton Tedrick also set a personal best at 14.57 meters. Kollmann and Tedrick finished first and second, respectively, in the event.
Overall, the Indians ended the meet by winning the boys team championship. Altamont finished with 123 points.
St. Anthony was second with 83; Mt. Zion was third with 57; Cumberland was fourth with 50; Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville was fifth with 48; T-Town was sixth with 47; Brownstown/St. Elmo was seventh with 33; Vandalia was eighth with 30; Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City was ninth with 28; Nokomis was 10th with 26; Neoga was 11th with 14; Dieterich was 12th with six; Patoka was 13th with four and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg was 14th with two.
Meanwhile, on the girls side, St. Anthony won with 124 points.
T-Town was second with 90; Brownstown/St. Elmo was third with 70; Patoka was fourth with 48; Oblong/Palestine/Hutsonville was fifth with 46; Nokomis was sixth with 39; Cumberland was seventh with 37; Altamont was eighth with 28; Vandalia was ninth with 20; Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City was 10th with 18; Neoga was 11th with nine and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg was 12th with six.
Below are the results from each event.
BOYS
100m — 1. Johnathon McPherson, Oblong, 11.05; 2. Reid Carlen, Cumberland, 11.12; 3. Saint Newman, Nokomis, 11.54; 4. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 11.56; 5. Arda Gencel, Vandalia, 11.81; 6. Ivan Wernsing, Teutopolis, 11.85; 7. Anthony Roley, Teutopolis, 12.09; 8(t). Grant McAtee, Mt. Zion, 12.15; 8(t). Dalton Roedl, Altamont, 12.15; 10. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 12.17; 11. Jay Keck, Vandalia, 12.25; 12. Kyle Morris, Mt. Zion, 12.30; 13. Joshua Howell, Mt. Zion, 12.65; 14. Elliot Dryden, Cumberland, 12.75; 15. Cameron Brown, Cumberland, 12.76; 16. Rylan Eaton, Neoga, 12.81; 17. Ronan Bailey, St. Anthony, 12.96; 18. Connor Croy, St. Anthony, 12.97; 19. Colton Ward, Brownstown, 13.03; 20. Max Huston, Nokomis, 13.05; 21. Isaac Taylor, Cowden-Herrick, 13.10; 22. Noah Blaum, Nokomis, 13.21; 23. Nick Wiedman, St. Anthony, 13.39; 24. Cody Hemmen, Teutopolis, 13.44; 25. Heath Westendorf, Stewardson-Strasburg, 13.45; 26. Brayden Neece, Neoga, 13.61; 27. Trey Gannon, Brownstown, 14.74.
200m — 1. Johnathan McPherson, Oblong, 22.93; 2. Logan Duncan, Altamont, 23.47; 3. Saint Newman, Nokomis, 23.50; 4. Tyson Evans, Mt. Zion, 23.72; 5. Arda Gencel, Vandalia, 23.82; 6. Reid Carlen, Cumberland, 24.09; 7. Will Moore, Mt. Zion, 24.29; 8. Grant McAtee, Mt. Zion, 24.66; 9. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 24.68; 10. Dalton Roedl, Altamont, 25.08; 11. Anthony Roley, Teutopolis, 25.24; 12. Jack Lin, Teutopolis, 25.26; 13(t). Ryan Powell, Brownstown, 25.28; 13(t). Jay Keck, Vandalia, 25.28; 15. Elliot Dryden, Cumberland, 25.58; 16. Luis Gonzalez, St. Anthony, 25.81; 17. DJ Nebel, Cumberland, 26.13; 18. John Cook, Stewardson-Strasburg, 26.32; 19. Alex Walker, Altamont, 26.52; 20. James Emmerich, St. Anthony, 26.65; 21. Ronan Bailey, St. Anthony, 26.70; 22. Max Huston, Nokomis, 26.71; 23. Isaac Taylor, Cowden-Herrick, 27.46; 24. Jack Johnson, Nokomis, 27.49; 25. Henry Vonderheide, Stewardson-Strasburg, 27.61; 26. Cody Hemmen, Teutopolis, 27.62; 27. Andrew Petzing, Stewardson-Strasburg, 27.63; 28. Colton Ward, Brownstown, 27.97; 29. Domenic Shick, Brownstown, 28.94; 30. Tanner Koester, Neoga, 29.78; 31. Marshall Shuler, Neoga, 36.76.
400m — 1. Ricky Jones, Mt. Zion, 53.73; 2. Max Sager, St. Anthony, 53.94; 3. Drake Richards, Cowden-Herrick, 55.59; 4. Kaleb Bierman, Cumberland, 55.90; 5. Hayden Summers, Altamont, 55.94; 6. Pierson Wilkerson, Vandalia, 55.98; 7. Kaden Petty, Nokomis, 56.47; 8. Conlan Walsh, St. Anthony, 56.54; 9. Jacob Johnson, Altaont, 56.99; 10. Ian Whitehead, Vandalia, 57.15; 11. Ryan Powell, Brownstown, 57.26; 12. Isaac Carpenter, Mt. Zion, 57.44; 13. Elliott Frisbie, St. Anthony, 57.92; 14. Jayton Hanfland, Neoga, 58.11; 15. TJ Pringle, Oblong, 59.05; 16. Blayke Brownlee, Stewardson-Strasburg, 59.42; 17. Carson Davis, Mt. Zion, 59.97; 18. Evan Petzing, Stewardson-Strasburg, 1:00.66; 19. Quentin Dulong, Cumberland, 1:02.44; 20. Jaxon Sherrick, Cumberland, 1:03.62; 21. Rylan Eaton, Neoga, 1:04.84; 22. Connor Niemerg, Teutopolis, 1:04.92; 23. Kale McTear, Neoga, 1:06.13; 24. Austin Hargrave, Oblong, 1:06.46; 25. Trey Gannon, Brownstown, 1:06.89; 26. Cole Breer, Teutopolis, 1:08.94; 27. Cole Tingley, Oblong, 1:09.31.
800m — 1. Ryan Powell, Brownstown, 2:12.21; 2. Giovanni Bucio, St. Anthony, 2:14.06; 3. Jack Bloemer, Dieterich, 2:17.58; 4. Dexter Culpepper, Vandalia, 2:18.35; 5. Aidan Braunecker, St. Anthony, 2:19.07; 6. James Emmerich, St. Anthony, 2:22.56; 7. Carter Vance, Mt. Zion, 2:24.88; 8. Bowen Ramsey, Oblong, 2:29.58; 9. Cyrus Calhoun, Stewardson-Strasburg, 2:30.11; 10. Michael Beaumont, Cumberland, 2:30.53; 11. Nate Hahn, Mt. Zion, 2:34.22; 12. Hank Warfel, Cumberland, 2:34.25; 13. Juan Fulk, Altamont, 2:36.34; 14. Domenic Shick, Brownstown, 2:38.33; 15. Damon Ryan, Cumberland, 2:40.29; 16. Cole Tingley, Oblong, 2:41.74; 17. Lane Spring, Altamont, 2:57.30; 18. Andrew Ellersick, Altamont, 3:00.87.
1600m — 1. Micajah Reid, Mt. Zion, 5:06.88; 2. August Cosart, Cowden-Herrick, 5:11.20; 3. Griffen Elder, St. Anthony, 5:13.21; 4. Julius Ramos, St. Anthony, 5:13.34; 5. Riley Morgan, Cumberland, 5:17.14; 6. Aiden Mulgrew, Mt. Zion, 5:17.41; 7. Giovanni Bucio, St. Anthony, 5:19.37; 8. Brett Matusus, Neoga, 5:24.72; 9. Sawyer Wellbaum, Cumberland, 5:37.70; 10. Kade Bradley, Cumberland, 5:37.92; 11. Kennnady Dewerff, Nokomis, 5:38.44; 12. Brenden Brammer, Mt. Zion, 5:47.00; 13. Chance Bodine, Patoka, 5:53.26; 14. Juan Fulk, Altamont, 5:59.33; 15. Jackson Chappell, Patoka, 6:13.10; 16. Dexter Culpepper, Vandalia, 6:16.63; 17. Justin Blunt, Vandalia, 6:33.61; 18. Mason LeChance, Nokomis, 6:37.17; 19. Heath Westendorf, Stewardson-Strasburg, 7:01.07.
3200m — 1. Griffen Elder, St. Anthony, 10:21.86; 2. Nate Hahn, Mt. Zion, 11:58.95; 3. Michael Beaumont, Cumberland, 12:29.26; 4. Chance Bodine, Patoka, 12:40.54; 5. Cyrus Calhoun, Stewardson-Strasburg, 13:19.76; 6. Elvin Martinez, St. Anthony, 13:26.42; 7. Maximus Strader, Cumberland, 13:29.90; 8. Tim Freeman, Mt. Zion, 13:33.90; 9. Duane Willenborg, Cumberland, 14:57.37.
110m hurdles — 1. K.J. Davis, Oblong, 15.41; 2. Lowell Wilhour, Brownstown, 18.08; 3. Kamryn Wolfert, Altamont, 19.09; 4. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 19.40; 5. Trenton Clark, Nokomis, 19.47.
300m hurdles — 1. Lowell Wilhour, Brownstown, 44.20; 2. Logan Gerhardt, Cumberland, 44.50; 3. Kamryn Wolfert, Altamont, 48.01; 4. Trenton Clark, Nokomis, 49.27.
4x100m relay — 1. Altamont, 46.27; 2. Vandalia, 46.28; 3. Cumberland, 47.37; 4. Nokomis, 47.38; 5. Oblong, 48.56; 6. St. Anthony, 49.83; 7. Teutopolis, 52.08; 8. Brownstown, 55.40.
4x200m relay — 1. Mt. Zion, 1:36.53; 2. Teutopolis, 1:36.75; 3. Oblong, 1:37.26; 4. Nokomis, 1:38.61; 5. Vandalia, 1:40.31; 6. Altamont, 1:44.48; 7. St. Anthony, 1:45.85; 8. Brownstown, 1:48.04; 9. Neoga, 1:48.60; 10. Stewardson-Strasburg, 1:52.82; 11. Cumberland, 1:52.87.
4x400m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 3:40.41; 2. Altamont, 3:45.54; 3. Vandalia, 3:57.43; 4. Mt. Zion, 4:01.17; 5. Brownstown, 4:09.71; 6. Cumberland, 4:17.87; 7. Nokomis, 4:20.06; 8. Stewardson-Strasburg, 4:30.08.
4x800m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 8:50.57; 2. Neoga, 10:08.43; 3. Cumberland, 10:19.31; 4. Altamont, 11:00.72.
Shot Put — 1. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, 14.63; 2. Kolton Tedrick, Teutopolis, 14.57; 3. Trenten Monet, Cowden-Herrick, 13.13; 4. Brock Wendling, Altamont, 11.98; 5. Ivan Wernsing, Teutopolis, 11.77; 6. Nick Poston, St. Anthony, 11.45; 7. Maddox Wiedman, St. Anthony, 11.26; 8. Elliott Frisbie, St. Anthony, 11.18; 9. Anthony Roley, Teutopolis, 11.17; 10. Derrick Bauer, Altamont, 11.05; 11. Gage Hart, Cowden-Herrick, 10.90; 12. Austin Hargrave, Oblong, 10.77; 13. Dylan Peters, Vandalia, 10.54; 14. Kaden McCormack, Oblong, 10.37; 15. Brayden Neece, Neoga, 10.14; 16. Brett Wolke, Cumberland, 10.03; 17. Carter Davis, Neoga, 9.91; 18. Landon Weigler, Mt. Zion, 9.78; 19. Haydin Sidwell, Vandalia, 9.64; 20. Artan Mustafa, Vandalia, 9.55; 21. Damon Ryan, Cumberland, 9.28; 22. Blaine Moore, Neoga, 9.23; 23. Ethan Blake, Mt. Zion, 9.11; 24. Terry Fouty Jr., Oblong, 8.63; 25. Keegan Ward, Brownstown, 8.50; 26. Ethan Darling, Cumberland, 8.48; 27. Sean Garman, Patoka, 8.16; 28. Joe McDowell, Cowden-Herrick, 8.09; 29. Andrew Will, Stewardson-Strasburg, 7.99; 30. Noah Jones, Patoka, 6.75; 31. Logan Gammon, Brownstown, 5.81.
Discus — 1. Eric Kollmann, Altamont, 44.04; 2. Trenten Monet, Cowden-Herrick, 42.92; 3. Derrick Bauer, Altamont, 35.59; 4. Kolton Tedrick, Teutopolis, 31.50; 5. Nick Poston, St. Anthony, 30.64; 6. Blaine Moore, Neoga, 30.28; 7. Justin Kollmann, Altamont, 30.26; 8. Harrison Miller, St. Anthony, 30.20; 9. Zack Hurren, St. Anthony, 28.50; 10. Artan Mustafa, Vandalia, 27.49; 11. Carter Davis, Neoga, 27.36; 12. Gage Hart, Cowden-Herrick, 26.09; 13. Brett Wolke, Cumberland, 26.04; 14. Andrew Petzing, Stewardson-Strasburg, 24.03; 15. Landon Weigler, Mt. Zion, 23.63; 16. Ethan Blake, Mt. Zion, 23.54; 17. Trenton Clark, Nokomis, 23.40; 18. Demario Ledbetter, Brownstown, 22.31; 19. Dylan Peters, Vandalia, 22.07; 20. Wade Stine, Brownstown, 20.76; 21. Keegan Ward, Brownstown, 20.72; 22. Sean Garman, Patoka, 20.26; 23. Ezrah Lemmon, Oblong, 19.81; 24. Terry Fouty Jr., Oblong, 19.18; 25. Noah Jones, Patoka, 18.84; 26. Ethan Beccue, Teutopolis, 18.59; 27. Austin Hargrave, Oblong, 18.30; 28. Hayden Collier, Stewardson-Strasburg, 17.98; 29. Cole Breer, Teutopolis, 17.68; 30. Andrew Will, Stewardson-Strasburg, 16.76; 31. Gavin Renfro, Vandalia, 16.64; 32. Joe McDowell, Cowden-Herrick, 14.93; 33. Elijah Peters, Cumberland, 13.71.
High Jump — 1. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 1.88; 2. Calvin Sudkamp, St. Anthony, 1.78; 3. Will Klebe, Mt. Zion, 1.73; 4. Owen Owens, Mt. Zion, 1.73; 5. Kaleb Bierman, Cumberland, 1.68; 6. Lowell Wilhour, Brownstown, 1.68; 7. Trent Tedrick, Altamont, 1.63; 8. Drake Richards, Cowden-Herrick, 1.57; 9. Luke Dispennett, Stewardson-Strasburg, 1.57; 10. Bowen Ramsey, Oblong, 1.57; 11(t). August Cosart, Cowden-Herrick, 1.52; 11(t). Max Wehrle, Brownstown, 1.52.
Pole Vault — 1. Jacob Veteto, Altamont, 3.51; 2. Kingston Koester, Altamont, 3.35; 3(t). Christian Duplayee, Vandalia, 3.20; 3(t). Kelby Bierman, Cumberland, 3.20; 5. Ivan Wernsing, Teutopolis, 3.05; 6. Cooper Yocum, Cumberland, 2.90.
Long Jump — 1. K.J. Davis, Oblong, 6.29; 2. Ethan Mette, Teutopolis, 5.81; 3. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 5.56; 4. Jack Lin, Teutopolis, 5.25; 5. Garrett Schultz, Altamont, 5.18; 6. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 5.02; 7. Cooper Yocum, Cumberland, 5.00; 8. Isaac Taylor, Cowden-Herrick, 4.92; 9. Christian Austin, Brownstown, 4.86; 10. Jordan Colburn, Vandalia, 4.85; 11. August Cosart, Cowden-Herrick, 4.83; 12. Joshua Howell, Mt. Zion, 4.83; 13. James Emmerich, St. Anthony, 4.68; 14. Matthew Jenne, Patoka, 4.67; 15. Heath Westendorf, Stewardson-Strasburg, 4.65; 16. DJ Nebel, Cumberland, 4.64; 17. Blayke Brownlee, Stewardson-Strasburg, 4.61; 18. Kale McTear, Neoga, 4.57; 19. Mason Stauder, Nokomis, 4.56; 20. Luke Dispennett, Stewardson-Strasburg, 4.46; 21. Jonathan Harper, Cumberland, 4.30; 22. Connor Niemerg, Teutopolis, 4.22; 23. Connor Croy, St. Anthony, 4.19; 24. Maddox Wiedman, St. Anthony, 4.18; 25. Jackson Chappell, Patoka, 3.82; 26. Justin Blunt, Vandalia, 3.73; 27. Kyle Slater, Vandalia, 3.70.
Triple Jump — 1. Ethan Mette, Teutopolis, 12.30; 2. Ben Roedl, Altamont, 11.56; 3. Calvin Sudakmp, St. Anthony, 11.13; 4. Gavin Ray, Neoga, 10.71; 5. Ryan Powell, Brownstown, 10.05; 6. Luis Gonzalez, St. Anthony, 10.02; 7. Bennen Ramsey, Oblong, 9.89; 8. Isaac Taylor, Cowden-Herrick, 9.77; 9. Riley Morgan, Cumberland, 9.63; 10. DJ Nebel, Cumberland, 9.45; 11. Demario Ledbetter, Brownstown, 9.42; 12. Jordan Colburn, Vandalia, 9.01.
GIRLS
100m — 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 12.22; 2. Andrea Mattingly, Oblong, 12.81; 3. Irene Vandenbergh, Nokomis, 13.08; 4. Presley Williams, Brownstown, 13.14; 5. Ella Neihls, Teutopolis, 13.56; 6. Areiana Rush, Vandalia, 13.75; 7. Addison Mast, Neoga, 13.90; 8. Halle Bushue, Teutopolis, 14.00; 9. Cordelia Lytle, Brownstown, 14.06; 10. Cameron Robbins, Cumberland, 14.09; 11. Annabelle Weishaar, St. Anthony, 14.14; 12. Ilayna Sheets, Oblong, 14.24; 13. Leah Gray, Cumberland, 14.43; 14. Addie McWhorter, Brownstown, 14.57; 15. Xandra Limes, Altamont, 14.61; 16. Faith Duplayee, Vandalia, 14.64; 17. Emily Reed, Cowden-Herrick, 14.67; 18. Brynn Swyers, Vandalia, 14.70; 19. Katie Tedrick, Altamont, 14.74; 20. Lexi Parks, Cowden-Herrick, 15.44; 21. Megan Baker, Neoga, 15.52; 22. Ella Monroe, Neoga, 15.52; 23. Emma Jenne, Patoka, 16.50; 24. Ellie Flack, Altamont, 17.30.
200m — 1. Kaitlyn Vahling, Teutopolis, 25.27; 2. Presley Williams, Brownstown, 27.01; 3. Andrea Mattingly, Oblong, 27.57; 4. Adi Davidson, Teutopolis, 27.91; 5. Kyla Engel, Patoka, 28.04; 6. Gabriella Weishaar, Altamont, 28.89; 7. Addison Mast, Neoga, 29.03; 8. Areiana Rush, Vandalia, 29.21; 9. Lily Stortzum, Teutopolis, 29.43; 10. Ava Patchett, Oblong, 29.76; 11(t). Xandra Limes, Altamont, 30.82; 11(t). Sophia McNealy, Vandalia, 30.82; 13. Bailey Denning, Vandalia, 31.40; 14. Thompson Flower, Patoka, 31.51; 15. Jaylee Hyre, Oblong, 32.21; 16. Lexi Parks, Cowden-Herrick, 32.34; 17. Isabella Yagow, Altamont, 33.37; 18. Ella Monroe, Neoga, 34.81.
400m — 1. Irene Vandenbergh, Nokomis, 1:02.77; 2. Cordelia Lytle, Brownstown, 1:03.37; 3. Abigail Weishaar, Altamont, 1:05.53; 4. Marit Renkema, Teutopolis, 1:14.19; 5. Cheyann Flowers Vandalia, 1:15.56; 6. Rilie Willenborg, St. Anthony, 1:15.78; 7. Corynn Taylor, Vandalia, 1:15.98; 8. Shannon Cooper, Teutopolis, 1:19.96; 9. Shelby Sasse, Brownstown, 1:23.05; 10. Madelynn Cutright, Cumberland, 1:33.51.
800m — 1. Kyla Engel, Patoka, 2:31.75; 2. Emma Helmink, St. Anthony, 2:40.02; 3. Ani Edwards, Cumberland, 2:43.28; 4. Joselyn Murray, Vandalia, 2:55.68; 5. Claire Overbeck, Teutopolis, 2:58.82; 6. Olivia Durbin, Cowden-Herrick, 2:59.04; 7. Lexie Fletcher, Neoga, 3:00.27; 8. Jada Carpenter, St. Anthony, 3:01.33; 9. Natalie Engelman, Nokomis, 3:08.16; 10. Natalie Willenborg, Teutopolis, 3:09.57; 11. Makayla Sidwell, Altamont, 3:34.44; 12. Madelynn Cutright, Cumberland, 3:52.50; 13. Jessica Yagow, Brownstown, 4:13.63.
1600m — 1. Mollie Slifer, St. Anthony, 6:03.05; 2. Stacie Vonderheide, St. Anthony, 6:10.39; 3. Kyndell Sturgeon, Patoka, 6:16.41; 4. Joselyn Murray, Vandalia, 6:24.96; 5. Ani Edwards, Cumberland, 6:29.90; 6. Olivia Durbin, Cowden-Herrick, 6:43.23; 7. Claire Overbeck, Teutopolis, 7:43.05; 8. Natalie Engelman, Nokomis, 7:46.43.
3200m — 1. Kyndell Sturgeon, Patoka, 13:26.65; 2. Gracie Slifer, St. Anthony, 16:56.14; 3. Andrea Nebel, Cumberland, 16:58.35.
100m hurdles — 1. Liv Hoene, St. Anthony, 17.10; 2. Genell Russell, Oblong, 17.72; 3. Katie Berner, Brownstown, 17.87; 4. Emma Bloemer, Teutopolis, 18.11; 5. Ellie Miller, Cowden-Herrick, 18.26; 6. Sami Habing, Teutopolis, 18.26; 7. Sophia Martin, Teutopolis, 18.97; 8. Jaydin Huddlestun, Brownstown, 19.17; 9. Cameron Robbins, Cumberland, 19.98; 10. Katelyn Strohl, Neoga, 20.79; 11. Thompson Flower, Patoka, 20.82; 12. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 20.86; 13. Saebra Curl, Cowden-Herrick, 22.14; 14. Emma Jenne, Patoka, 23.71.
300m hurdles — 1. Liv Hoene, St. Anthony, 49.13; 2. Katie Berner, Brownstown, 49.55; 3. Genell Russell, Oblong, 53.80; 4. Emma Bloemer, Teutopolis, 57.81; 5. Sophia Martin, Teutopolis, 58.50; 6. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 59.23; 7. Gracie Slifer, St. Anthony, 1:10.88.
4x100m relay — 1. Teutopolis, 51.68; 2. St. Anthony, 53.81; 3. Oblong, 53.99; 4. Brownstown, 54.36; 5. Cumberland, 54.84; 6. Altamont, 56.46; 7. Vandalia, 56.52; 8. Nokomis, 59.96; 9. Neoga, 1:04.82.
4x200m relay — 1. Oblong, 1:54.36; 2. Brownstown, 1:55.62; 3. Altamont, 1:56.65; 4. St. Anthony, 1:56.94; 5. Teutopolis, 1:57.13; 6. Vandalia, 2:04.22; 7. Neoga, 2:05.09; 8. Nokomis, 2:06.78.
4x400m relay — 1. Altamont, 4:33.82; 2. Brownstown, 4:37.94; 3. St. Anthony, 4:39.22; 4. Cumberland, 4:44.58; 5. Teutopolis, 4:58.70; 6. Nokomis, 5:03.62; 7. Vandalia, 5:19.30.
4x800m relay — 1. St. Anthony, 11:42.48; 2. Neoga, 13:13.05.
Shot Put — 1. Brooke Cowger, Patoka, 10.99; 2. Vandalia, Hannah Brown, 10.21; 3. Leah Kasey, Stewardson-Strasburg, 9.89; 4. Katelynn Shirley, Cumberland, 9.43; 5. Sydney Stine, Brownstown, 9.23; 6. Kyleigh Wallace, Cowden-Herrick, 9.05; 7. Callie Emmerich, St. Anthony, 8.78; 8. Leah Stone, Teutopolis, 8.72; 9. Carlie Graumenz, Vandalia, 8.62; 10. Mady Hodge, St. Anthony, 8.45; 11. Rilee Waterman, Nokomis, 8.41; 12. Remi Tester, Nokomis, 8.13; 13. Emily Frankie, Neoga, 7.99; 14. Addison Bunton, St. Anthony, 7.93; 15. Macy Moran, Neoga, 7.85; 16. Cheyenne Smith, Neoga, 7.64; 17. Coree Keagy, Nokomis, 7.40; 18. Olivia Cates, Teutopolis, 7.17; 19. Emily Rachoy, Oblong, 7.06; 20. Alaina Stephens, Oblong, 6.93; 21. Bailey Mitchell, Oblong, 6.86; 22. Karen Willenborg, Cumberland, 6.26; 23. Hannah Sidwell, Altamont, 6.01; 24. Mackenzie Brungard, Vandalia, 5.94; 25. Jessica Yagow, Brownstown, 5.53; 26. Rayna Duncan, Altamont, 5.24.
Discus — 1. Kyleigh Wallace, Cowden-Herrick, 32.32; 2. Sydney Stine, Brownstown, 29.85; 3. Brooke Cowger, Patoka, 28.10; 4. Peyton Osteen, Altamont, 26.53; 5. Ani Edwards, Cumberland, 25.04; 6. Katelynn Shirley, Cumberland, 24.72; 7. Callie Emmerich, St. Anthony, 23.20; 8. Daylen Beckes, Oblong, 21.87; 9. Remi Tester, Nokomis, 21.68; 10. Emily Frankie, Neoga, 20.73; 11. Leah Stone, Teutopolis, 20.30; 12. Emily Rachoy, Oblong, 19.31; 13. Leah Kasey, Stewardson-Strasburg, 19.24; 14. Carlie Graumenz, Vandalia, 19.15; 15. Addison Bunton, St. Anthony, 19.14; 16. Rilee Waterman, Nokomis, 18.11; 17. Olivia Cates, Teutopolis, 17.85; 18. Cheyann Flowers, Vandalia, 17.70; 19. Kyleigh Ward, Brownstown, 16.67; 20. Cheyenne Smith, Neoga, 15.73; 21. Shelby Sasse, Brownstown, 15.30; 22. Macy Moran, Neoga, 15.14; 23. Natalie Willenborg, Teutopolis, 14.95; 24. Mattie Johnson, Nokomis, 14.92; 25. Abby Hyre, Oblong, 14.90; 26. Hannah Sidwell, Altamont, 14.39; 27. Miranda Meyer, Vandalia, 13.28; 28. Karen Willenborg, Cumberland, 13.28; 29. Laura Kuhns, St. Anthony, 11.72.
High Jump — 1. Jada Buehnerkemper, Teutopolis, 1.63; 2. Mary Scheidemantel, St. Anthony, 1.52; 3. Addie McWhorter, Brownstown, 1.47; 4. Adi Davidson, Teutopolis, 1.37; 5. Ellie Miller, Cowden-Herrick, 1.37; 6. Isabelle Heuerman, Teutopolis, 1.32; 7. Katelyn Strohl, Neoga, 1.27; 8(t). Emily Reed, Cowden-Herrick, 1.27; 8(t). Madelynn Cutright, Cumberland, 1.27; 8(t). Emma Jenne, Patoka, 1.27; 11. Saebra Curl, Cowden-Herrick, 1.27.
Pole Vault — 1. Allison Geen, St. Anthony, 3.20; 2. Liv Hoene, St. Anthony, 2.59; 3. Anna Greene, St. Anthony, 2.59; 4. Sami Habing, Teutopolis, 2.44.
Long Jump — 1. Katelyn Shoemaker, Cumberland, 4.65; 2. Irene Vandenbergh, Nokomis, 4.45; 3. Ella Neihls, Teutopolis, 4.44; 4. Kyla Engel, Patoka, 4.36; 5. Morgan Knoblett, Oblong, 4.34; 6. Maggie Moeller, St. Anthony, 4.32; 7. Lexie Fletcher, Neoga, 4.13; 8. Addie Sasse, Brownstown, 4.06; 9. Sophia McNealy, Vandalia, 3.90; 10. Sami Habing, Teutopolis, 3.84; 11. Marit Renkema, Teutopolis, 3.81; 12. Saebra Curl, Cowden-Herrick, 3.81; 13. Mady Hodge, St. Anthony, 3.79; 14. Bailey Denning, Vandalia, 3.79; 15. Jaylee Hyre, Oblong, 3.72; 16. Corynn Taylor, Vandalia, 3.68; 17. Shelby Sasse, Brownstown, 3.64; 18. Erin Stewart, St. Anthony, 3.54; 19. Atalie Osborn, Neoga, 3.40; 20. Abigail O'Malley, Nokomis, 3.39.
Triple Jump — 1. Irene Vandenbergh, Nokomis, 10.00; 2. Maggie Moeller, St. Anthony, 9.93; 3. Kaela Neihls, Teutopolis, 9.90; 4. Cameron Engelman, Nokomis, 9.76; 5. Ella Neihls, Teutopolis, 9.74; 6. Ellie Miller, Cowden-Herrick, 9.51; 7. Grace Niebrugge, St. Anthony, 8.95; 8. Morgan Lofland, Vandalia, 7.63.
