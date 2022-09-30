Make that 20 regional championships for the St. Anthony boys' golf team.
Despite the conditions not being all that ideal, the Bulldogs managed to escape Quail Creek Country Club and Resort with a Class 1A regional championship in their hands on Wednesday.
St. Anthony blew by the field, carding a four-man score of 311 to win by 32 strokes over second-place Mt. Carmel.
"It means I've been here a long time, and it also means that I think we're doing things right, and we've done things right from the beginning," said St. Anthony head coach Phil Zaccari on his team's 20th regional title. "When I started coaching, I always wanted to make St. Anthony golf known throughout the state, and I think 20 regionals is a good place to do it. People know about us know, so I think we've succeeded."
Sophomore Joey Trupiano carded a three-over-par 75 to lead the Bulldogs.
Trupiano shot an even-par 36 on the front nine and a three-over-par 39 on the back. He birded his second, seventh, and 14th holes.
"I hit the ball great today; not too many mishits," Trupiano said. "Things went my way, and I got the bounces I needed. I made a bunch of long putts that helped me out today. Other than that, I played my game."
Trupiano finished second among individuals to earn a medal.
Teammates Michael Martelli and Preston Phillips also earned medals, finishing third and fifth, respectively.
Martelli — a senior — carded a five-over-par 77.
"It was fun out there. My putting and chipping helped me today," Martelli said. "A lot of up-and-downs; it was a good time. I wish I could have scored better, but that's how golf is."
Martelli birdied his sixth and 16th holes, with his final birdie being the most memorable of his round, as he hit the ball to the right only to have it bounce off a tree and land perfectly on the left side of the fairway.
From there, Martelli hit a seven-iron six feet from the pin before missing his eagle opportunity and settling for a tap-in birdie.
"I knew I hit it well, and the wind was down. I was hoping I got a nice kick, and I went up there, and it did," Martelli said. "It was about 185 yards in, and I knew my seven-iron would go just about that distance; I hit it well, and when I hit it, I knew it was right at it. It stopped six feet behind it; I wish I could have dropped it, but it's all good."
As for Phillips, he shot a seven-over-par 79.
The junior birdied his eighth and 11th holes, while fellow junior Lane Ludwig came in with the fourth and final score, carding an eight-over-par 80.
The scores that didn't count toward the team total were freshman Coen Pennington's 83 and senior Jonathan Willenborg's 88.
Zaccari noted that Willenborg probably wouldn't have the same showing at Monday's Class 1A Sectional.
"His swing got a little bit away from him," Zaccari said. "We had to make some adjustments, but I have no doubts he'll shoot 68 or something Monday."
The main reason for that thinking is because Effingham Country Club hosts the sectional this season — a course that Zaccari and his players know all too well.
"It's always nice to have the sectional at home. It's a little extra work for us, but the guys know the course so well. They've played it all summer; they probably got 150 rounds. So, that's going to be a plus, but it is still golf, and we still have to play, and nothing is taken for granted. So, we'll get to work and take care of the next step."
Robinson is the third and final team to advance, finishing with a four-man score of 369, edging Teutopolis by one stroke.
Even though the Wooden Shoes didn't escape as a team, two individuals did manage to finish in the top 10.
Junior Kole Ohnesorge shot a 16-over-par 88, and junior Ethan Thoele shot a 19-over-par 91.
Failing to qualify were sophomore Brody Thoele (95), senior Adam Lustig (96), senior Gabe Schlink (99), and junior Hayden Jansen (100).
Ohnesorge and Ethan Thoele weren't the only local individuals to advance, though.
Newton sophomore Grant Fulton finished with 17-over-par 89, while Altamont senior Avery Jarhaus fired a 14-over-par 86.
Fulton shot a seven-over-par 43 on the front nine and a 10-over-par 46 on the back.
Meanwhile, Jarhaus shot a nine-over-par 45 on the front nine and a five-over-par 41 on the back.
Indians' head coach Jim Strange noted that Jarhaus, like countless others, struggled with the conditions.
"The conditions were windy, and the air's a lot cooler, and the ball won't carry like he thought it would," Strange said. "I noticed on a lot of his approach shots to the green; he would be about five yards short."
