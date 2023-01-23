Due to inclement weather, the National Trail Conference has changed the schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday games.
Altamont will now play either Neoga or Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg will play Dieterich at 5:30. North Clay and South Central — initially scheduled for Wednesday — will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and St. Anthony and St. Elmo-Brownstown, which was also scheduled for Wednesday, will be on Tuesday at 8:30.
Games 6-14 will remain the same.
