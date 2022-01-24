Brownstown/Saint Elmo 31, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 18
BSE defeated WSS, 31-18, in the fifth-place game of the National Trail Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Saturday.
Lexi Seabaugh led the Bombers (11-14) with 10 points, while Avery Myers had six, Sydney Stine had five, Laney Baldrige and Anna Stine had four, and Natelly Beal had two.
Meanwhile, for the Hatchets (8-16), Ella Kinkelaar led the team with nine points, while Ava Richards had three, and Katelyn VonBehrens, Ellie Wittenberg, and Samantha Hayes had two.
South Central 53, Dieterich 51
South Central defeated Dieterich, 53-51, in the consolation championship National Trail Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Saturday.
Laney Webster led the Lady Cougars (13-10) with 15 points, while Brooklyn Garrett had 10, Brooke Cowger had eight, Taegan Webster had seven, Kaitlyn Swift had six, Halle Smith had five, and Ella Watwood had two.
As for the Movin' Maroons (15-10), Madilyn Brummer led the team with 16 points, while Ruby Westendorf had 10, Kaitlyn Boerngen had eight, Miley Britton had seven, Cortney Brummer had six, and Estella Meinhart and Katy Tegeler had two.
Saint Anthony 60, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 47
Saint Anthony defeated CHBC, 60-47, in the third-place game of the National Trail Conference Girls Basketball Tournament Saturday.
Lucy Fearday led the Bulldogs (16-9) with 19 points, while Riley Guy had 16, Anna Faber had 10, Grace Karolewicz had nine, and Abbi Hatton had six.
As for the Bobcats (19-3), Gracie Heckert led the team with 19 points, while Lani Morrison had 13, Macee Rodman had five, Hallye Morrison and Ruby Stuckemeyer had four, and Madison Wojcik had two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.