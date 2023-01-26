The 2023 National Trail Conference Tournament — hosted by Altamont High School — kicked off on Monday with one game before four games on Tuesday.
Zero games were played on Wednesday due to inclement weather.
The tournament resumes on Thursday with three more contests, including the first of two semifinal matchups, before two more games on Friday and four on Saturday’s final day.
Below is how each game has turned out.
St. Anthony 51, St. Elmo-Brownstown 45
Surviving a scare in the first round, St. Anthony upended St. Elmo-Brownstown, 51-45.
The Eagles, though, made the Bulldogs work for everything.
SEB (14-6) led 10-9 after the first quarter before St. Anthony (16-8) took a 20-17 advantage into halftime.
The Bulldogs then led by 10 points after the third quarter, 38-28, before the Eagles clawed back in the fourth when they outscored St. Anthony, 17-13.
“(Coach Feezel) did a good job; he had a good game plan,” Bulldogs’ head coach Cody Rincker said. “I thought his boys played tough and hard all night.”
The last time both teams met, St. Anthony won by 30 points, 61-31.
For Feezel, the veteran head coach especially liked how his defense played.
“Our man-to-man was good; our kids competed, and we know we didn’t compete over there that night,” Feezel said. “We changed the complexion of what they did to us over there.”
Adam Atwood led the team with 17 points. Cade Schaub finished with 11. Caleb Campbell had 10, and Jarrett Pasley had seven.
As for the Bulldogs, Collin Westendorf had 15 points. Ryan Schmidt had 11. Griffin Sehy had nine. Brock Fearday had seven. Max Koenig had six, and Michael Martelli had three.
North Clay 57, South Central 53
It wasn’t the start the No. 2-seeded North Clay Cardinals wanted, but the finish was.
South Central came out of the gates with its eyes set on upsetting a top seed.
The Cougars (15-7) led 15-13 after the first quarter and 33-23 at halftime.
However, the Cardinals (15-6) needed halftime to get back on track.
“We’ve been down many times this year — with our schedule — at halftime,” North Clay head coach Josh Zink said. “This is nothing new, but I need to commend my team on that we don’t panic when we get down because we’ve been there so many times this year. So, at halftime, we needed to make a couple of adjustments. We wanted to attack the basket a lot more and try and get some fouls, and then we also wanted to get the ball to the middle of the floor.”
Both adjustments worked, too, as the Cardinals went on to outscore South Central 15-11 in the third quarter before a 19-9 margin in the fourth to escape the upset.
Alex Boose led North Clay with 20 points. Cody Zimdars and Levi Smith had 13. The returning Ethan Kuenstler and Logan Fleener had five and four, respectively, and Jesse Weidner had two.
As for South Central, Aidan Dodson finished with 31 points. Anthony Buonaura had 10. Ethan Watwood had five. Seth Bergmann had three, and Rahkeim Anderson and Brody Markley had two.
Dieterich 60, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 46
There was no need for double overtime this time around.
There was also a different outcome.
“This was probably the best we executed all year,” Movin’ Maroons head coach Brent Bohnhoff said. “The score showed (that).”
Over one month ago, Dieterich and Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg met at Dieterich High School, with the Hatchets coming away with a 60-52 double-overtime victory.
The Movin’ Maroons, though, remembered that and rectified it in Game 3, defeating WSS 60-46.
Caleb Gephart had 22 points for Dieterich (12-7). Lucas Westendorf had 18. Jaxon Funneman had 13. Kolton Kidd had five, and Tanner Will had two.
“We keep asking more and more of him, and he keeps delivering,” said Bohnhoff of Gephart. “You can see his confidence rising each game and each week.”
As for the Hatchets (15-7), Austin Wittenberg had 16 points. Jordan Wittenberg had 14. Rhett Rincker and Carter Chaney had four. Jackson Gurgel had three. Talon Bridges and Nathaniel Gracey had two, and Dylan Curry had one.
“I like to blame things on our defense, but when you’re making shots, it’s easier to play defense,” WSS head coach Shane Smith said. “We could never get in a flow on offense.”
Altamont 67, Neoga 55
The defending NTC Tournament champions kicked off Day 2 with a resounding 12-point victory over eighth-seeded Neoga.
Altamont (17-3) burst out to an 11-point lead, 21-10, after the first quarter before Neoga cut into the lead, making it a seven-point game at halftime.
From there, Neoga tried to withstand every punch, but ultimately, Altamont threw the final blow.
Neoga, however, held its own, as Altamont only outscored the No. 8 seed 36-31 in the second half.
Eric Kollmann led Altamont with 18 points. Avery Jahraus had 13. Kaidyn Miller had 10. Dillan Elam, Kienon Eirhart, and Logan Cornett had six. Eli Miller had five, and Jared Hammer had three.
As for Neoga, Brady Reynolds had 25 points. Quintin Richards had 19. Trey Sheehan had five, and Landon Titus, Trey Sheehan, and Kaden Will had two.
“Give credit to Neoga; they did a box-and-one on Avery — one of our better shooters — and took him out of the game. It wasn’t our day,” assistant coach Trenton Kull, who was coaching in place of John Niebrugge, said.
Neoga 61, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 43
The duo of Brady Reynolds and Quintin Richards led Neoga to a Game 1 win over Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City.
Reynolds scored a game-high 19 points, while Richards had 17 in the Indians’ 61-43 victory.
Neoga (7-14) opened the game by leading 18-11 after the first quarter before taking a 10-point advantage into halftime.
The Indians then outscored the Bobcats (5-17), 19-14, in the third quarter before winning the fourth, 15-12.
Trey Sheehan added 11 points to the cause, while Landon Titus had eight, and Bryar Hennesay and Kaden Will had three.
As for CHBC, Clayton Wojcik finished with 15 points. AJ Radloff had 10. Kaidyn Calame had nine. Kenny Robbins had four. Gage Lorton had three, and Trevor Thies had two.
