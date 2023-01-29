Logan Fleener looked like the Logan Fleener of old against Dieterich in the third-place game.
Fleener finished with a game-high 20 points in the Cardinals’ 58-50 win, while Alex Boose added 14 points, Levi Smith had 11, Cody Zimdars had eight, Ethan Kuenstler had three, and Carder Walden had two.
As for the Movin’ Maroons (12-9), Caleb Gephart had 16 points, Lucas Westendorf had 14, Kolton Kidd had 11, Jaxon Funneman had five, and Cole Will and Dane Curry had two.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 51, St. Elmo-Brownstown 44
Austin Wittenberg led Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg to a consolation championship over St. Elmo-Brownstown.
Wittenberg scored 25 points in the Hatchets’ 51-44 win, while Austin’s twin brother, Jordan, joined Jackson Gurgel with six points, Carter Chaney had five, Nathaniel Gracey had three, and a trio of WSS players had two.
As for the Eagles (15-7), Jarrett Pasley had 12 points, Cade Schaub had 10, Adam Atwood had eight, Brody Mason had six, Josiah Maxey and Caleb Campbell had three and Wyatt Stine had two.
South Central 59, Neoga 47
South Central defeated Neoga, 59-47, in Game 11.
Aidan Dodson had 26 points, while Ethan Watwood had 11, Rahkeim Anderson had eight, Anthony Buonaura had six, Brody Markley and Max Magnus had three, and Seth Bergmann had two.
As for the Indians (7-17), Trey Sheehan and Quintin Richards had 14 points, Landon Titus had nine, Brady Reynolds had eight, and Kaden Will had two.
St. Anthony 60, North Clay 43
Revenge avenged.
After defeating St. Anthony in early December, North Clay had the same fate done to them in the second National Trail Conference semifinal.
The Bulldogs (17-8) won 60-43.
Ryan Schmidt led the way with 25 points, while Brock Fearday had 15 points, Collin Westendorf had eight, Griffin Sehy had five, Max Koenig had four, and Michael Martelli had three.
As for the Cardinals (15-7), Logan Fleener had 13 points, Levi Smith had 10, Alex Boose had nine, Ethan Kuenstler had seven, and Cody Zimdars had four.
St. Elmo-Brownstown 53, South Central 50
Jarrett Pasley hit a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter to lift St. Elmo-Brownstown over South Central, 53-50, in Game 9.
Pasley finished with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting with one rebound and two assists.
Caleb Campbell led the way for the Eagles (15-6) with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting with one rebound and three assists.
Adam Atwood had nine points on 4-of-8 shooting with 12 rebounds, four assists, and one steal.
Cade Schaub had eight points on 3-of-5 shooting with one rebound, two assists, and two steals, and Wyatt Stine had five points on 2-of-4 shooting with two rebounds and two assists.
As for the Cougars (15-8), Aidan Dodson had 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting with three rebounds and three steals.
Ethan Watwood had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting with three rebounds, one assist, and two steals.
Brody Markley had four points on 2-of-2 shooting, Anthony Buonaura had three points on 1-of-3 shooting with four rebounds and four assists, and Seth Bergmann had two points on one rebound, one assist, and one block.
