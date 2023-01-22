North Clay 47, Brownstown-St. Elmo 41
North Clay downed Brownstown-St. Elmo, 47-41, in the 3rd Place Game of the National Trail Conference (NTC) Tournament at Beecher City High School.
Miah Ballard finished with a game-high 23 points, while Alexis VanDyke pitched in with nine.
As for the Bombers (18-8), Lexi Seabaugh had 16 points, while Laney Baldrige had 11.
North Clay improved to 12-8 with the win.
North Clay 15 15 5 12 47 BSE 9 6 12 14 41
NC – Price 5, VanDyke 9, Ballard 23, Clark 2, Boose 2, Czyzewski 4, Wetherholt 2. FG 14, FT 15-23. (3-pointers: VanDyke 3, Ballard 1); BSE – Baldrige 11, Turco 2, Seabaugh 16, Ireland 8, Williams 4. FG 17, FT 5-7. (3-pointers: Seabaugh 2).
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 56, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 52
Ella Kinkelaar scored the 1,000th point of her career in Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg’s 56-52 loss to Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City in the consolation championship of the NTC Tournament.
Kinkelaar achieved the mark in the second quarter and finished with 16 points. Samantha Hayes and Ellie Wittenberg joined her in double figures. Both finished with 14 points.
As for the Bobcats (14-7), Madison Wojcik had 19 points, while Gracie Heckert had 17.
WSS fell to 9-14 with the loss.
WSS 10 12 12 18 52 CHBC 12 13 14 17 56
WSS – Kinkelaar 16, Wittenberg 14, Hayes 14, Weeden 2, Richards 6. FG 17, FT 14-16. (3-pointers: Kinkelaar 2, Wittenberg 1, Hayes 1); CHBC – Summers 4, Rodman 6, Heckert 17, Olesen 4, Wojcik 19, Stuckemeyer 6. FG 22, FT 7-14. (3-pointers: Heckert 3, Rodman 1, Wojcik 1).
South Central 67, Altamont 47
Brooklyn Garrett finished with 26 points in South Central’s 67-47 clubbing of Altamont in Game 11 of the NTC Tournament.
Joining Garrett in double figures were Taegan Webster (20 points) and Brooke Cowger (16 points).
As for the Lady Indians (11-14), Skylie Klein finished with 14 points, while Claire Boehm had nine, Remington Miller had eight, and Kaylee Lurkins had seven.
South Central 18 15 21 13 67 Altamont 13 17 9 8 47
SC – Michel 3, Swift 2, Garrett 26, Webster 20, Cowger 16. FG 27, FT 13-19; A – Boehm 9, Miller 8, P. Osteen 4, Lurkins 7, K. Osteen 2, Klein 14, Reardon 3. FG 19, FT 4-9. (3-pointers: Miller 2, Klein 2, Reardon 1).
St. Anthony 52, Brownstown-St. Elmo 43
St. Anthony defeated Brownstown-St. Elmo, 52-43, in Game 10 of the NTC Tournament.
Stacie Vonderheide scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs (20-4), while Lucy Fearday and Nancy Ruholl had 13.
As for the Bombers (18-7), Lexi Seabaugh had 12 points.
Neoga 49, North Clay 33
Neoga defeated North Clay, 49-43, in Game 9 of the NTC Tournament.
The Indians (22-3) received 19 points from Sydney Richards and 10 points from Allison Sampson.
As for the Lady Cardinals (11-8), Miah Ballard had 18 points, and Alexis VanDyke had 11.
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 64, South Central 44
Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City defeated South Central, 64-44, in Game 8 of the NTC Tournament.
Gracie Heckert and Macee Rodman had 17 points, while Madison Wojcik added 10.
As for the Lady Cougars (10-12), Taegan Webster had 18 points, Brooklyn Garrett had 12, and Kaitlyn Swift had 10.
The Bobcats improved to 13-7 with the win.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 63, Altamont 61
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg regrouped after its loss to Neoga to defeat Altamont, 63-61, in Game 7 of the NTC Tournament.
The Hatchets (9-13) received 20 points from Samantha Hayes, 19 from Ella Kinkelaar, and 15 from Ellie Wittenberg.
As for the Lady Indians (11-13), Skylie Klein had 13 points, Libby Reardon had 12, and Kylie Osteen had 11.
South Central 58, Dieterich 54
South Central outscored Dieterich 19-8 in the third quarter en route to a 58-54 win in Game 6 of the NTC Tournament.
Brooklyn Garrett had 25 points. Taegan Webster had 4, and Kaitlyn Swift had 10.
As for the Movin’ Maroons (11-13), Miley Britton had 18 points, and Cortney Brummer had 12.
The Lady Cougars improved to 10-11 with the victory.
Neoga 65, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 39
Sydney Richards dropped 17 points, while Sydney Hakman added 13, and Allison Sampson had 11 in Neoga’s 65-39 win over Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg in Game 5 of the NTC Tournament.
As for the Hatchets (8-13), Ella Kinkelaar led the team with 23 points.
The Indians improved to 21-3 overall with the victory.
North Clay 49, Altamont 37
Miah Ballard poured in 28 points as North Clay defeated Altamont, 49-37, in Game 4 of the NTC Tournament.
Ballard was one of two Lady Cardinals to score double figures; Matia Price was the other, finishing with 11 points.
As for the Lady Indians (11-12), Skylie Klein had 10 points, while Kylie Osteen had nine, Claire Boehm had eight, Peyton Osteen had three, Remington Miller, Kaylee Lurkins, and Libby Reardon had two, and Brianna Grunloh had one.
North Clay moved to 11-7 win the victory.
Brownstown-St. Elmo 47, Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City 43
Lexi Seabaugh scored 15 points in Brownstown-St. Elmo’s 47-43 victory over Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City in Game 3 of the NTC Tournament.
Seabaugh was the only player to score in double-figures for the Bombers (18-6). Laney Baldrige finished with nine, Jayna Ireland and Natelly Beall had seven, Avery Myers had five, Sydney Stine had two, and Anna Stine and Alice Turco had one.
As for the Bobcats (12-7), Gracie Heckert finished with 22 points, Macee Rodman had nine, and Marissa Summers and Madison Wojcik had six.
St. Anthony 64, Dieterich 36
St. Anthony made it six wins in a row after its 64-36 rout of Dieterich in Game 2 of the NTC Tournament.
Four players finished in double-figures in scoring for the Bulldogs (19-4), led by Stacie Vonderheide’s 16 points. Lucy Fearday had 14 points, Nancy Ruholl had 12, and Anna Faber had 11.
As for the Movin’ Maroons (11-12), Cortney Brummer had 12 points, Estella Meinhart had 11, Miley Britton had six, Kady Tegeler had five, and Ruby Westendorf had two.
Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 40, South Central 35
Ella Kinkelaar led all scorers with 17 points in Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg’s 40-35 win over South Central in Game 1 of the NTC Tournament.
Kinkelaar was the only player to score double-figures for the Hatchets (8-12). Samantha Hayes finished with eight points. Morgan Mathis had six. Ellie Wittenberg had four. Serenity Weeden had three, and Ava Richards had two.
As for the Lady Cougars (10-11), Brooklyn Garrett and Taegan Webster each scored 14 points, while Brooke Cowger added four points, Jaylyn Michel had two, and Zoey Feldhake had one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.