Seven-hundred twenty-three.
That’s how many days separated the last two National Trail Conference games, a streak that mercifully came to an end as fans gathered into Altamont High School, once again, for the first night of the 85th edition of the tournament.
The first game of the annual event featured eighth-seeded St. Elmo/Brownstown facing ninth-seeded Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick.
The Eagles held off the Bobcats, behind a dominant second half, to win 55-35. SEB outscored CHBC 34-10 in the last 16 minutes to advance and play top-seeded St. Anthony.
Despite what the scoreboard read, though, it was never that easy.
By the time the first half ended, the Bobcats had jogged off the floor ahead by four points, 25-21, and feeling confident after shooting 48 percent from the floor and limiting their opponent to shoot 25 percent.
However, it was never sustainable.
CHBC could never get in a groove in the second half, while SEB, on the other hand, did, especially in the fourth quarter. The Eagles outscored the Bobcats 21-6 in the frame, with Brady Maxey leading the charge.
Maxey scored six points in the fourth quarter and finished with 12 for the game, on 4-of-8 shooting, to go along with four rebounds, one assist, and three steals.
Caleb Campbell led the team with 15 points. He shot 7-of-14 from the floor and added three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block, too.
Campbell and Maxey were the only two SEB players to reach double-digits in scoring.
Meanwhile, for the Bobcats, Jadon Robertson led the team with 10 points, on 4-of-12 shooting, to go along with four rebounds. He was the only Bobcats’ player to record double-figures in scoring.
