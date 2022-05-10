When a big game is in the St. Anthony softball team’s midst, and a championship is on the line, it almost feels like that is where junior pitcher Lucy Fearday thrives the most.
Throughout the entire postseason during her sophomore year, Fearday consistently answered the bell, stringing together quality start after quality start.
Now, fast forward nearly one calendar year, and it’s the same picture for Fearday.
Two weeks ago, Fearday pitched a gem against Teutopolis, and on Monday, in the championship game of the National Trail Conference Tournament, she was at it again. Fearday pitched a one-hit, complete game against Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg to help lead the Bulldogs to a 4-1 win and a tournament crown. Fearday allowed no earned runs during her time in the circle while walking three and striking out nine.
Overall, despite not feeling 100 percent, she was nothing short of outstanding and head coach Makayla Talyor echoed that after the game.
“You tell her, ‘This is what you’re going to do. You’re pitching, you’re starting,’ and she gets locked in. After every inning, I was checking in with her and was like, ‘Hey, how it’s going,’ and she said she felt good. She looked awesome out there, and you could tell her body language wasn’t there, but she’s always zoned in, which is awesome.”
Fearday wasn’t the only one not feeling their best, either.
Senior Grace Karolewicz, who patrols centerfield for St. Anthony, watched from the dugout for the entire game.
Taylor said Karolewicz approached her before the game about not feeling well and said she would be better off playing one of the younger players instead.
“That’s what I teach these girls,” Taylor said. “Sometimes, I stay very consistent with my lineup because sometimes, when you mess with it here and there, it’s not consistent. They know that, and they know at the beginning of the season, we’ll play around with it a little bit, but now we’re starting to get locked in, but I think that’s what softball, baseball, any sport is about, is being a good teammate, and that’s what a lot of the girls on my team are; they’re really good teammates.”
Taylor then went with freshman Adysen Rios in the nine-hole, which worked out wonderfully for the Bulldogs.
Rios – the younger sister of junior Cameran Rios – finished 2-for-3 with one run.
Adysen Rios was one of three Bulldogs to have more than one hit.
Sister Cameran Rios went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI, while Fearday went 2-for-3 with a triple and one RBI.
However, the biggest hit for St. Anthony may have come off the bat of sophomore Hailey Niebrugge.
With the game tied, 1-1, and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Niebrugge stepped to the plate with two runners in scoring position and a chance to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game.
She did just that.
On the fifth offering from Hatchets hurler Karlie Bean, Niebrugge hit the ball up the middle – scoring Adysen and Cameran Rios – to make it 3-1.
“That was huge. She had a job, and she knew what to do in that situation; put the bat on the ball,” Taylor said. “She’s been very consistent for us, and I think she needed that hit to get a little more under her belt and feel good about her spot.”
That double from Niebrugge was the only hit for her in the game.
Altogether, St. Anthony finished with seven hits in the game – all coming from four players.
As for WSS, senior Maddy Pfeiffer mustered the lone hit.
The win for the Bulldogs now marks 11 in a row for them heading into the City Series against Effingham, starting Wednesday at Bulldog Field.
As a team, sophomore Sydney Kibler said she believes her team is feeling great as a group one week away from the postseason.
“I think we’re feeling great as a team; we’re where we should be, and I feel like we’re going to peak right at the postseason, which is what you want to do,” Kibler said.
