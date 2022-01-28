Neither Austin nor Jordan Wittenberg played for Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg in the Hatchets loss to South Central over two weeks ago.
Both, however, dressed — and performed — for WSS (17-4) in its 44-37 win over the Cougars (17-6) in Game 5 of the 2022 National Trail Conference Boys Basketball Tournament Wednesday evening.
Austin finished with a game-high 14 points, while Jordan finished with nine to help vault the Hatchets into the tournament’s semifinals, even though it took them — and the team — a whole half to find their footing.
South Central held the Wittenberg’s to five and three points, respectively, in the first half en route to a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter and a four-point advantage at halftime before WSS came out of the locker room and proved why they were deserving of a top-three seed in the tournament.
The Hatchets outscored the Cougars 12-4 in the third, highlighted by a 10-0 run that gave WSS a four-point lead.
Carter Chaney started the comeback with a 3-pointer that cut the South Central lead to three, 22-19, with 4:58 to go, before Jordan Wittenberg made a layup and Samuel Vonderheide gobbled a rebound and made a layup off of the miss that gave the Hatchets a 23-22 lead with 2:50 remaining in the quarter.
Then, following Vonderheide’s play, Austin Wittenberg drew a foul and got his shot to fall for an and-one with 2:15 left. Austin went on to make his foul shot to complete the three-point play and increase the WSS lead to four, 26-22, before the run ended on a Spencer Johannes free-throw line jumper with 1:42 left.
Johannes’ midrange basket would be the final points of the period for the Cougars, too.
Johannes finished with eight points.
Keenin Willshire led the team, and the game, with 16 points. He was the only South Central player to record double-figures in the scoring column.
As for the Hatchets, aside from Austin Wittenberg, Vonderheide finished with 12 points. They were the only two players to score in double-digits.
