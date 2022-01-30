Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 71, North Clay 61
WSS defeated North Clay, 71-61, on Saturday.
Samuel Vonderheide led the Hatchets (18-5) with 25 points, while Austin Wittenberg had 21, Talon Bridges had 11, Jordan Wittenberg had eight, Carter Chaney had four, and Landon Miller had two.
Meanwhile, for the Cardinals (9-14), Logan Fleener had 30 points, while Collyn Ballard had eight, Dakota Weidner had seven, Alex Boose had six, Brady Ingram and Bryton Griffy had four, and Levi Smith had two.
South Central 50, Dieterich 34
South Central defeated Dieterich, 50-34, on Saturday.
Keenin Willshire led the Cougars (19-6) with 14 points, while Spencer Johannes had 13, Aidan Dodson had nine, Ethan Watwood had eight, London Hails had four, and Brandt Hiestand had two.
Meanwhile, for the Movin’ Maroons (13-8), Pete Britton led the team with nine points, Bryce Budde had seven, Luke Westendorf and Andrew Lidy had six, Caleb Gephart had four, and Cole Will had two.
Neoga 66, St. Elmo/Brownstown 49
Neoga defeated SEB, 66-49, on Saturday.
Paci McClure led the Indians (14-10) with 23 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block; Brady Reynolds had 15 points with three rebounds, three assists, and one steal; Quintin Richards had eight points with seven rebounds and three blocks; Justin Bullock had five points with one rebound; Luke Romack had four points and five rebounds; Kyle Peters had two points, nine rebounds, and one steal, and Will O’Dell had two points, one assist, and two steals.
Meanwhile, for the Eagles (12-12), Jarrett Pasley led the team with 13 points, to go along with two rebounds, one steal, and one block; Brady Maxey had 12 points, with five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block; Adam Atwood had seven points, three rebounds, one assist, and two steals; Caleb Campbell had seven points, three rebounds, and one block; Josiah Maxey had six points, one rebound, one assist, and three steals; Wyatt Stine had three points and one rebound, and Gavyn Smith had one point, five rebounds, one assist, and two steals.
South Central 43, Neoga 42
South Central defeated Neoga, 43-42, in the 2022 National Trail Conference Boys Basketball Tournament Friday.
Spencer Johannes led the Cougars (18-6) with 16 points, while Aidan Dodson had 11 points, Keenin Willshire had eight, Brandt Hiestand had four, and London Hails and Ethan Watwood had two.
Meanwhile, for the Indians (13-10), Paci McClure led the team with 13 points, while Quintin Richards had nine, Brady Reynolds and Luke Romack had six, Kaden Young had five, and Will O’Dell had three.
