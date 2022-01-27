There weren't many problems that the St. Anthony boys' basketball team had to face against St. Elmo/Brownstown Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (13-10) won every quarter, except for the third — where they tied — in its 57-31 opening-round victory over the Eagles (11-10) in Game 2 of the 2022 National Trail Conference Boys Basketball Tournament.
St. Anthony won the first quarter 14-6, highlighted by an early 9-0 run that pushed the top-seeded Bulldogs out in front.
After SEB opened the game with the first two points on a Caleb Campbell baseline jumper, Griffin Sehy answered with a 3-pointer that made it 3-2 before Brock Fearday added a layup, and Sehy hit a mid-range jumper to make it 7-2.
The Bulldogs then followed up Sehy's jumper by tacking on a pair of free throws before the Eagles ended the jolt when Gavyn Smith drove into the heart of St. Anthony's defense and converted a layup while drawing the foul.
Smith, however, missed his foul shot, leaving the score at 9-4 before the Bulldogs ended the frame by scoring five of the following seven points.
St. Anthony ended the quarter with three free throws and a Craig Croy layup to equal the 14-6 total.
That momentum would carry over into the second quarter for the Bulldogs, too.
St. Anthony opened the second frame with another Sehy 3-pointer that pushed the lead to double-digits, 17-6, before both teams traded baskets.
Campbell started the back-and-forth stretch with a floater, while Kyle Stewart made a turnaround jumper to make it 19-8.
Then, Adam Atwood connected on a mid-range jumper that cut the Bulldogs' lead to nine before St. Anthony answered with a Stewart layup that pushed the margin back to 11, 21-10.
Following that exchange, Smith then made a layup that forced a Bulldogs' timeout with 4:39 left in the period, before Stewart made another layup — out of the break — that made it an 11-point contest once again, but only briefly.
After Stewart's layup, Smith rebounded a missed Jarrett Pasley 3-pointer and took it right back up for a layup himself to make it 23-14 before Fearday hit a 3-pointer that pushed the margin out to 12, 26-14.
Fearday's long-range shot also ignited a 7-0 run to close the period for St. Anthony, as Sehy followed up his make by adding a layup to make it 28-14, and Max Koenig and Croy each made free-throws to make it 30-14.
However, SEB didn't go into the locker room quietly, as Brady Maxey ended the first half by banking a 3-pointer that made it 30-17.
Maxey finished the game with five points.
Smith led the team with 10 points and was the only Eagles player to record double-digits in scoring.
As for St. Anthony — who outscored SEB 27-14 in the second half — the Bulldogs had a trio of players record 10 points or more.
Sehy led the game with 15 points, while Stewart pitched in with 11, and Fearday had an additional 10.
UP NEXT
St. Anthony returns to the court tonight against North Clay. The game starts 20 minutes after the St. Elmo/Brownstown and Dieterich contest.
