Typically, matchups between No. 4 and No. 5 seeds pit very even teams together, which proved to be the case between North Clay and Dieterich Tuesday night.
Records aside, the Cardinals — which entered the 2022 National Trail Conference Boys Basketball Tournament with a 9-12 mark — had been playing better since the turn of the calendar, and it showed.
North Clay won all but one quarter in its 57-45 win over the fifth-seeded Movin' Maroons (12-7) and proved that they were deserving of a top-four seed throughout the entirety of the game.
The Cardinals opened the contest by winning the first quarter 20-16.
Collyn Ballard got the ball rolling for North Clay after draining a three for the first points before Dieterich's Pete Britton made a layup that cut the lead to one.
Then, Dakota Weidner answered for the Cardinals with a 3-pointer from the right corner that increased the margin to four before North Clay went on the first extended run of the game following a Britton 3-pointer that tied the contest at eight.
The Cardinals went on a 10-2 run — that pushed their lead to 18-10 — after Alex Boose and Weidner both hit long-range jumpers, Bryton Griffy made a pair of free throws, and Logan Fleener ended the jolt with a layup.
Yet, even with momentum on the Cardinals' side, Dieterich continued to stick around.
Following Fleener's layup, the Movin' Maroons went on a 6-2 run to close the quarter, with Britton at the forefront of the push. The senior scored all six of his team's points during the stretch that cut the lead from eight to four.
However, it wasn't sustainable, as North Clay scored five of the first seven points to start the second frame to push its lead to seven at 25-18.
Boose and Brady Ingram both made layups during the stretch, while Levi Smith made one of his two foul shots to equal the total, before Dieterich went on a short 5-0 spurt — after a 3-pointer from Britton and a basket from Caleb Gephart — that made it 25-23.
But, just like the Movin' Maroons ended the first quarter with the final basket, the Cardinals would do the same to end the second, after Boose made a reverse layup to make it 27-23 at the break.
Overall, the first half, especially offensively, wasn't the best from Zink's point of view, saying that he believed the ball was sticking way too much, which his team did a lot better at doing during the second half.
"I knew that once we started to move the ball, there were opportunities there," Zink said.
North Clay outscored Dieterich 30-22 in the second half, paced by a 21-11 fourth quarter, led by seven points from Weidner.
"Dakota is the unsung hero of our team," Zink said. "He does a lot of little things right that normally doesn't show up in the box score, but tonight his scoring was a must for us to win."
Weidner led the team with 15 points, while Logan Fleener scored the second-most with 13.
"Logan Fleener is, in my opinion, one of the best players in the area," Zink said. "I think a lot of people would agree with that. He's a wonderful kid, and he works his tail off. We rely on Logan."
Boose also reached double-figures with 11 points.
As for the Movin' Maroons, Budde led the game with 17 points, while Britton had 16.
