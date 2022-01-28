Entering their game against Neoga in the first round of the 2022 National Trail Conference Boys Basketball Tournament, Altamont had won seven of their last eight games.
That streak didn’t stop either, as Altamont — which never trailed at any point during the game — defeated Neoga 45-34 Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals.
Altamont (17-5) led by five after the first quarter and six at halftime.
Eric Kollmann started things for the No. 2 seed by scoring the first points of the contest and sparking an early 7-0 run before Neoga’s Quintin Richards scored the first points for the No. 7 seed with 1:23 left in the frame. Altamont ended up closing the quarter ahead 7-2.
Then, in the second quarter, Neoga cut the lead to three, 7-4, after a Luke Romack layup, before Altamont’s Tyler Robbins converted a layup of his own with 4:35 left to stretch the margin back to five.
Neoga, however, answered when Brady Reynolds made a 3-pointer with three minutes to go that cut the lead to three, 10-7, before Altamont went on a 5-0 run to push its lead to eight.
Then, after a Noah Klimpel 3-pointer provided the final points of Altamont’s run, Will O’Dell made a fallaway mid-range jumper to cut the lead to six, 15-9, before Kollmann converted a layup while drawing a foul. He went on to make his free throw to complete the three-point play and push Altamont’s lead to nine, 18-9, before Neoga closed the half with a Reynolds’ 3-pointer from the corner that made it 18-12.
Reynolds finished the game with 11 points for Neoga, while Paci McClure had eight, Richards had five, Romack had four, and Kaden Young, Kyle Peters, and O’Dell all had two.
As for Altamont, Klimpel led the team with 16 points, scoring the bulk of them in the second half.
Klimpel scored 10 of his 16 in the last 16 minutes, helping Altamont outscore Neoga 27-22 in the third-and-fourth periods.
Klimpel was one of two Altamont players to reach double-figures in scoring; Mason Robinson joined him after finishing with 12, while Kollmann was close to the mark with nine. Jared Hammer also pitched in with six points, and Robbins had two.
