Entering their game against Neoga in the first round of the 2022 National Trail Conference Boys Basketball Tournament, Altamont had won seven of their last eight games.
That streak didn't stop either, as Altamont (17-5) defeated Neoga 45-34 Wednesday night to advance to the semifinals.
Altamont never trailed at any point during the contest, leading 7-2 after the first quarter, 18-12 at halftime, and then 31-23 at the end of the third before closing out the game in the fourth.
Noah Klimpel led the team with 16 points, while Mason Robinson had 12, Eric Kollmann had nine, Jared Hammer had six, and Tyler Robbins had two.
Meanwhile, for Neoga (12-9), Brady Reynolds led the team with 11 points, while Paci McClure had eight, Quintin Richards had five, Luke Romack had four, and Kaden Young, Kyle Peters, and Will O'Dell all had two.
UP NEXT
Altamont advances to a semifinal against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg on Friday night. The Hatchets defeated South Central in the nightcap Wednesday 44-37.
To read more on both games, visit effinghamdailynews.com for more.
