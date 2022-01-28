Day 3 of the 2022 National Trail Conference Boys Basketball Tournament featured three games.
GAME 6: Neoga 61, Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick 46
Neoga defeated CHBC, 61-46, in Game 6 of the tournament.
Paci McClure led the Indians (13-9) with 27 points, while Kaden Young had 10, Brady Reynolds and Quintin Richards had seven, Kyle Peters and Will O'Dell had four, and Luke Romack had two.
Meanwhile, for the Bobcats (8-14), Kade Persinger led the team with 14 points, while Jadon Robertson and Silas Buzzard had eight, Wes Radloff had six, Jack Robinson had five, Carter Bain had three, and Clayton Wojcik had two.
GAME 7: Dieterich 58, St. Elmo/Brownstown 40
Dieterich defeated SEB, 58-40, in Game 7 of the tournament.
Luke Westendorf led the Movin' Maroons (13-7) with 14 points, while Pete Britton and Andrew Lidy had 12, Bryce Budde had nine, Caleb Gephart had six, Cole Will and Ojas Desai had two, and Dane Curry had one.
Meanwhile, for the Eagles (11-11), Caleb Campbell led the team with 16 points, while Brady Maxey had nine, Gavyn Smith had eight, Josiah Maxey had three, and Quinton Logan and Adam Atwood had two.
