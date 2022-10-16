The National Trail Conference announced its two teams and honorable mentions from the fall baseball season.

St. Anthony’s Eli Levitt was the Most Valuable Player and earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.

Teammate Brock Fearday earned a spot on the team, too.

Joining Levitt and Fearday on the first team were Altamont’s Mason Robinson and Jared Hammer, North Clay’s Logan Fleener, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg’s Austin Wittenberg and Jordan Wittenberg, and South Central’s Anthony Buonaura and Aidan Dodson.

Earning a spot on the NTC All-Conference Second Team were St. Anthony’s Beau Adams, South Central’s Chase Thompson, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg’s Tyler Wetherell, Altamont’s Nathan Stuemke, Dieterich’s Noah Dill and Pete Britton, North Clay’s Alex Boose, Neoga’s Malachi Staszak, and Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City’s Clayton Wojcik.

As for the NTC Honorable Mentions, St. Anthony’s Connor Roepke and Will Hoene earned a spot there, while Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg’s Carter Chaney, Dieterich’s Garrett Niebrugge, and Altamont’s Dillan Elam joined them.

Altamont’s Alan Whitt also earned NTC Coach of the Year honors.

