The National Trail Conference announced its two teams and honorable mentions from the fall baseball season.
St. Anthony’s Eli Levitt was the Most Valuable Player and earned a spot on the National Trail Conference All-Conference First Team.
Teammate Brock Fearday earned a spot on the team, too.
Joining Levitt and Fearday on the first team were Altamont’s Mason Robinson and Jared Hammer, North Clay’s Logan Fleener, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg’s Austin Wittenberg and Jordan Wittenberg, and South Central’s Anthony Buonaura and Aidan Dodson.
Earning a spot on the NTC All-Conference Second Team were St. Anthony’s Beau Adams, South Central’s Chase Thompson, Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg’s Tyler Wetherell, Altamont’s Nathan Stuemke, Dieterich’s Noah Dill and Pete Britton, North Clay’s Alex Boose, Neoga’s Malachi Staszak, and Cowden-Herrick-Beecher City’s Clayton Wojcik.
As for the NTC Honorable Mentions, St. Anthony’s Connor Roepke and Will Hoene earned a spot there, while Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg’s Carter Chaney, Dieterich’s Garrett Niebrugge, and Altamont’s Dillan Elam joined them.
Altamont’s Alan Whitt also earned NTC Coach of the Year honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.