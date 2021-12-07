Grace Nelson scored 50 points, but St. Anthony came away with more to smile about on Monday night.
The Bulldogs defeated Altamont 86-70, although it was never easy regardless of what the scoreboard depicted — especially in the first half.
“They got us into exactly what they wanted to get us into and that was quick shots and turning it over, so they could go the other way and get easy baskets,” Bulldogs head coach Aaron Rios said. “So, we talked about it. I called two timeouts quick in the first half and I rarely call timeouts unless I see the momentum going differently. We changed that in the second half. We were going inside; we were exploiting their guards; we’re going to get to the basket, and we’re going to be tough with the basketball.”
St. Anthony (7-2, 3-0 National Trail Conference) trailed by five points at the break, with Nelson being a primary reason for that deficit. She scored 24 points through the first 16 minutes and could have added more.
At the end of the first quarter and St. Anthony ahead 15-14 after senior Grace Karolewicz made a layup, Nelson drew a foul on the Bulldogs’ Anna Faber that sent her to the free-throw line for three shots. She made only one of her attempts, though, to end the first quarter with 10 points.
However, her scoring only picked up from there.
Nelson finished with 14 points in the second, ending a first half that saw the Lady Indians go on a 12-0 run that ultimately built a 38-33 halftime advantage.
How would St. Anthony answer, though?
During the break, Rios said that he challenged his team — one that they accepted.
Opening the second half, the Bulldogs burst out on a 19-4 run that quickly saw them go from a team trailing to one building a cushion.
“Not only were we doing what we needed to do on the offensive end, but defensively, we weren’t letting anything happen in the paint,” Rios said. “Our adjustment was that [Klein] has not had a game like that all season. She had a lot of courage to come out and hit three 3s in the first half. I told Grace Karolewicz, ‘You’re a senior guard; you don’t let her have any points.’ I don’t think she scored in the second half, so that was a big deal. Nelson will get hers, but the rest will have to work to get theirs. That was a big deal for us to go on that run and do it the way that we want to play basketball.”
Suddenly, the tides shifted, and Altamont head coach Katie Lurkins knows why that was the case.
“We were physically battling some athletes who were bigger than us, stronger than us,” Lurkins said. “So, it wasn’t necessarily that we were tired from the up-and-down track meet. We had some dead legs from the contact with our bottom half in certain situations. That led to being short on some of our shots in the third quarter. We missed a shot, we got a little tight, and then we tried to be conservative on defense, and we couldn’t do that. It was a domino effect.”
Being without its second-leading scorer also didn’t help.
Sophomore Peyton Osteen dressed but didn’t play, with Lurkins saying that she was “working through some medical things.”
Osteen averages nearly 15 points per game for the Lady Indians, leaving Nelson with no other option than to score.
Again and again.
Nelson finished with her career-high in points on 14-of-26 shooting while going 20-of-25 at the charity stripe.
“I knew without our No. 2 leading scorer that I was going to have to take over and make up for what she normally scores. So, I was trying to drive and they got in big foul trouble, so I just kept on driving,” Nelson said.
St. Anthony committed 23 fouls for the game, with four players having four or more.
Ongoing foul trouble proved to be a blessing in disguise, though, as it forced other players to step up.
Altogether, four Bulldogs finished in double-figures in the scoring column.
Senior Riley Guy led the team with 30 points. She shot 10-of-19 from the floor.
“I feel like I didn’t make a lot of outside shots, so I took advantage of their height and scored a lot inside,” Guy said.
Meanwhile, junior Lucy Fearday — who had four fouls — was second with 24, Karolewicz was third with 15, and sophomore Abbi Hatton was fourth with 10.
UP NEXT
St. Anthony takes on the Cowden-Herrick (Beecher City) Thursday night. According to the Associated Press, the Bobcats are ranked No. 7 in Class 1A.
“They’re a great ballclub. They’re going to play a lot of zone,” Rios said. “They have a great point guard in Heckert and she’s averaging about 20 points per game. Then, they have a couple of other girls giving them 12-15 per game. So, it will be another tough test for us.”
