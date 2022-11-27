After two-straight seasons of losing the crosstown rivalry, St. Anthony has the bragging rights back on its side.
The Bulldogs (2-1) defeated Effingham (0-3) 55-48 on Friday night inside a packed Enlow Center for the St. Anthony Turkey Tournament.
"For the seniors, it's a way to hold that over their buddies' heads," St. Anthony head coach Cody Rincker said. "For the underclassmen, it's a nice feather in your cap. It's a nice win anytime you get one against somebody you know well.
"Anytime you beat your crosstown rival, it's a good feeling."
The Bulldogs took the early lead on the night after a three-pointer from Max Koenig, followed by a steal and layup by Griffin Sehy to make it 5-0.
The Flaming Hearts then responded with a 5-0 run that tied the game before St. Anthony responded with a 5-0 run itself to make it 10-5 with 2:33 left.
Both teams then followed that by trading baskets to make it 12-7 before a Collin Westendorf 3-pointer eventually made it 15-9 with 1:10 remaining in the first period.
Effingham, however, ended the period with a final score to make it 15-11, leading to a 7-0 run that saw the Hearts take their first lead, 16-15, after a Garrett Wolfe midrange jumper.
"We started pushing the tempo a little bit, so we could catch up quickly when we got down," Hearts' head coach Obie Farmer said. "The same thing happened on Wednesday; they just happened to hit some shots that put us behind."
Sam Link hit one such shot, converting a layup that made it 17-16 and ultimately leading to a 13-5 run for the hosts that led to them closing the half with a 28-21 advantage.
That proved to be the difference in the outcome, too.
Both teams ended up tying, 27-27, in the second half. St. Anthony outscored the Hearts 13-10 in the third quarter, while Effingham did the same to the Bulldogs in the fourth, outscoring them 17-14.
"They played hard, but we didn't take care of the ball very well," Farmer said. "We forced it a lot. We had 21 turnovers on our stats, so you can't give away 40 percent of your possessions and expect to win a game."
Even with the struggles handling the basketball, though, Effingham still stayed within striking distance.
Garrett Wolfe led all scorers with 21 points, 11 in the fourth.
"He's a crafty guard," Farmer said. "No matter what you throw at him, he'll find a way to get to the basket. His footwork is great, especially when he gets down in the lane, and when he gets people in the air, he'll step around and step through them. He did what we expect him to do."
Splechter aided Wolfe with 15, Logan Heil had six, Spencer Fox had four, and Andrew Donaldson had two.
Meanwhile, for the Bulldogs, the key for them was the play of the more inexperienced players.
"I am going to use this word, and I hope it is a word that I can continue to use about this group, but they compete very well," Rincker said. "They have that natural, competitive edge where they can raise their level when needed. That's what we see in practice; they're not afraid to go after each other, not afraid of the moment."
One such player who wasn't afraid of the moment was Westendorf.
Westendorf finished with seven points, joining seniors Jonathan Willenborg and Sehy in that regard.
However, to Rincker, Westendorf was more meaningful by handling the ball and playing defense.
"The way he guarded and how he handled the basketball for us tonight; didn't turn it over very much; that's the Collin Westendorf that we expect to see," Rincker said. "That's what he shows us in practice, and hopefully, we can continue to see that here during the season."
Aside from Westendorf, Willenborg, and Sehy, Brock Fearday had 13 points. Koenig had nine. Will Fearday had six. Link had four, and Michael Martelli had two.
TEUTOPOLIS 63, MATTOON 55
James Niebrugge is known to his head coach as the "X factor" of the Teutopolis boys' basketball team and showed that on Friday night.
Niebrugge led all scorers with 19 points in the Wooden Shoes (3-0) 63-55 victory over Mattoon in the St. Anthony Turkey Tournament at the Enlow Center.
"When he's attacking the rim and rebounding, and even when he's not rebounding, he gets his hands on them and deflects it to another teammate," Teutopolis head coach Chet Reeder said. "But he was really good offensively, and that was great to see."
Niebrugge did most of his scoring in the first half, where he scored 12 points.
That turned out to also be the half where the Wooden Shoes played the best.
Teutopolis controlled the game from the start, leading 24-7 after the first quarter and 40-17 at halftime.
The Wooden Shoes opened the game on a 14-0 run, nine of which came from Niebrugge. Joey Niebrugge added a layup for his only points of the game, while Brendan Niebrugge also knocked down a three-pointer during that run.
Garrett Gaddis then opened the second quarter by making one-of-his-two free throws to make it 25-7 before Green Wave senior Jack Helms made a 3-pointer with 7:06 remaining in the period that cut the lead to 15, 25-10.
Teutopolis then responded when Tyler Pruemer rebounded back-to-back missed shots at the basket — after a Logan Roepke missed shot — with a putback layup for his only points of the contest to make it 27-10 before three-straight 3-pointers from Brendan Niebrugge made it 36-15 with 2:10 left.
Brendan Niebrugge finished with 14 points in the first half but did not score in the second.
Reeder said that "increased pressure" by Mattoon was the main reason for that.
"We weren't forcing anything; Brendan wasn't forcing anything, and that's where we lost it in the second half," Reeder said. "We started forcing stuff and not just taking what they gave us."
While James and Brendan Niebrugge did the bulk of their work in the first, Caleb Siemer did his in the second.
Siemer finished with 10 points in the second and 14 in the game.
His efforts, though, couldn't stave off a pesky Mattoon bunch.
The Green Wave outscored the Wooden Shoes 38-23 in the second half.
"I've got to do a better job of getting our guys to play a complete four quarters," Reeder said. "We did a lot of good things in the third quarter; we just missed some early shots, which deflated us, and missed a lot of free throws."
Teutopolis shot 5-of-17 at the foul line for the game.
Caleb Bloemer made one of his two foul shots and finished with four points. Gaddis made two of his five and finished with seven, and Roepke made one of his two and finished with one.
