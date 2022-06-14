Brady Ingram had a senior season to remember for the North Clay baseball team.
The backstop played in all 39 games, recording a .345 batting average, a .473 on-base percentage, and a .478 slugging percentage, to go along with 39 hits, seven doubles, one triple, two home runs, and 45 RBIs, but his value went far beyond what he did in the batter's box.
"I've had two coaches tell me that they think he's the best catcher in Illinois with everything that he does," Cardinals' head coach John Frech said.
In the Cardinals' state semifinal game against LeRoy, Ingram provided a defensive spark when the Panthers were starting to get to North Clay, ending that momentum altogether.
With runners on first and second and nobody out, Ingram picked off the LeRoy runner at second base for the first out of the inning. After that, pitcher Donnie Zimmerman cruised, striking out the next two batters to retire the side.
It was Ingram's defensive gem, though, that lifted the Cardinals.
"I had two college coaches tell me that they don't even see that at the college level," Frech said. "They have free reign to do whatever is needed to win the game. I don't necessarily call that stuff. I use his discretion; if he wants to pick him, pick him. He saw a gap, which wasn't big — that kid was not that far off — and he picked him from his knees. He and Logan [Fleener] coordinated that up and got it done."
Despite possessing all of the skills necessary to be a superb catcher, that isn't the only area where Ingram shines.
One additional area where Ingram shines is by being a leader — which he believes is his most significant attribute.
"I love being the leader on the field and someone that some of these kids look up to, so hopefully, they can take their team to the state finals," Ingram said.
The other is his versatility.
Frech said that penciling Ingram's name on every lineup card as the catcher hasn't always been what he has done with him; he mentioned that the future Rend Lake Warrior could also do his part on the other side of the battery.
"No one remembers that he came in in the sectional championship game against Altamont four years ago, and we used him as a pitcher as a freshman," Frech said. "He shut down Altamont's offense for five innings and gave us a chance to get back in the game we lost, but he helped us get there.
"Brady, realistically, is probably in our top-three pitchers. He's that good, but I have to weigh the value, and my backup catcher would have been Collyn [Ballard], so I would lose two defensive spots for him to pitch, but on most teams, he's probably the No. 1 or 2."
Overall, being able to be a versatile baseball player goes to show that hard work does indeed pay off.
Frech couldn't help but get emotional when discussing just that.
"Mediocre is not in his vocabulary. He's one of the ones I get emotional about because I've seen his growth," Frech said.
Ingram's hard work doesn't end on the diamond, though.
Another endeavor that Ingram participates in is the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Series — something he has done since he was little.
"It's more of a hobby than anything," Ingram said. "We don't make money off it — we do it for Scheid Diesel out of Effingham. It's been something that I've been around since I was a little kid. Every weekend almost, if we aren't doing baseball, we're out pulling track; it's different from back here behind the plate.
"It's like another family."
According to the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League website, the series is the premier pulling series in the country, with events running from the end of March to the end of September across the United States.
