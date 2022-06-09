When it comes to the North Clay baseball team, three individuals that may not get as much attention are the hitters at the bottom of the order.
All seniors, Dakota Weidner, Layton Dawkins, and Bryton Griffy, aren't players that are ashamed of hitting toward the bottom, though. Instead, all three embrace where they hit in a loaded lineup.
"The bottom of the order was tremendous. [Dakota, Layton, and Bryton] competed, and they may have played slightly above their pay grade," Cardinals' head coach John Frech said. "They hit the ball well, and we had the mentality that we didn't want to strike out, and we didn't want to give free outs; they battled every at-bat."
DAKOTA WEIDNER
Weidner is the team's right fielder and bats seventh.
Weidner finished the state tournament batting .500 with a .500 on-base percentage, a .625 slugging percentage, and a 1.125 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
"Dakota showed great power. He was on the ball, and I was waiting for him to explode," Frech said. "He hit one in the gap, and luckily that guy was over and made that play; otherwise, it would have been a double in the gap and would have busted that game wide open in the first one; even more so than it was."
For the season, he batted .336 with a .437 on-base percentage, a .513 slugging percentage, and a .950 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 38 hits, eight doubles, four home runs, 26 RBIs, and scored 39 runs.
Weidner said that he likes hitting at the bottom of the order the most because he knows that he can trust his teammates behind him to do great things, too.
"I like being in the bottom of the order, and I have a lot of confidence in my eight- and nine-hole [hitters] behind me. We always got things rolling," he said.
LAYTON DAWKINS
Dawkins is the team's second baseman but can play other positions. He bats eighth in the order.
Dawkins finished the state tournament with nearly equal stats to Weidner, batting .500 with a .625 on-base percentage, a .500 slugging percentage, and a 1.125 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
Frech said of Dawkins, "Layton, pound-for-pound, everything he had; he shows the desire to play, and there was one play where we were bunting, and [Layton] didn't get it done, and then he squirted one down the line. He did the job every time we called on him."
Dawkins added, "I just focused on staying ahead in the count. I wouldn't say I like getting down in the count unless I had to for somebody to steal a base. I had a couple of 3-2 counts, kept fouling balls off, waiting to get my pitch, and had an eight-pitch at-bat that resulted in two RBIs."
For the season, Dawkins batted .287 with a .456 on-base percentage, a .309 slugging percentage, and a .765 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 27 hits, two doubles, 23 RBIs, and scored 36 runs.
Dawkins said he likes hitting eighth because he sees mostly fastballs, which he knows he can catch up to at any time.
"Being in the eight-hole, you get a lot of fastballs because you're underestimated, and for my size, I'm a smaller guy, so I'm not intimidating. I just kind of hunt for fastballs, and it's a good pitch to bunt, and I bunt a lot, so it works out pretty good."
BRYTON GRIFFY
Griffy is the team's center fielder and bats ninth.
However, many may not know that, statistically, Griffy was one of North Clay's best hitters this year.
Griffy batted .414 with a .492 on-base percentage, a .613 slugging percentage, and a 1.105 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He had 46 hits, nine doubles, two triples, three home runs, 44 RBIs, and scored 46 runs.
Frech said of Griffy, "Bryton Griffy is leading the team in hitting for a reason. We had him in the nine-hole and tried him in the five earlier in the year; we both didn't like it, so we moved him back to nine. He was trending up, and he rolls that lineup."
Griffy added, "At the beginning of the season, [teams] were like, 'It's the nine-hole, throw strikes,' so I'm just sitting fastball right down the middle, and it's easy enough to hit a fastball because you know it's coming. Then, later toward the season, teams would begin to know me, and they were like, 'He's a good hitter.' That made me feel good because then I saw more curveballs."
At the state tournament, Griffy hit .429 with a .500 on-base percentage, a .429 slugging percentage, and a .929 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
