The Cardinals of North Clay High School went 2-0 at the Teutopolis Wooden Bat Tournament Saturday on their way to winning the championship. The championship was capped off with a 9-8 victory over the host Teutopolis Wooden Shoes in 12 innings.
It was Harmon Clifton who scored the winning run on a passed ball after leading off the inning with a double.
Brady Ingram had two RBI in the contest, while Tyson Jones, Clifton, Collyn Ballard, Luke Fleener and Donnie Zimmerman each drove in one.
Holden Clifton earned the win.
For the Wooden Shoes, Luke Ungrund, Trenton Schwerdt, Mitch Hemmen and Brady McMahon each drove in runs. North Clay found itself in the championship after defeating Dieterich 7-5 after edging them 3-2 just the day before. In the win, Brady Ingram drove in three runs while Harmon Flifton drove in two. Elijah McCrary and Luke Fleener each drove in one.
Carson Burkett earned the win, allowing one unearned run over six innings.
For the Movin’ Maroons, Dalton Will and Cory Gephart each went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Garrett Niebrugge also drove in a run.
In the Wooden Shoes’ first game of the tournament, they defeated St. Anthony 5-4 after edging the Bulldogs 2-0 earlier in the week.
All of the Wooden Shoes runs came in the first inning, while they held off a furious comeback in the fifth and sixth innings when the Bulldogs scored two runs apiece.
Mitch Hemmen drove in two runs and doubled. Trenton Schwerdt and McMahon each drove in runs as well.
Teutopolis 15, Altamont 4
The Teutopolis Wooden Shoes defeated the Altamont Indians Monday 15-4 Monday. The Shoes scored two in each of the first four inning and one in the sixth before exploding for six in the seventh.
Hemmen was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI. Brock Deters also drove in four runs and doubled while Schwerdt drove in three.
Schwerdt also earned the win on the mound, allowing one run over six innings of work while striking out nine.
For the Indians, Kaden Eirhart and AJ Kopplin each drove in a run.
Mattoon 3, Effingham 2
The Effingham Flaming Heats fell to Mattoon in the final of the Charleston Red & Gold Tournament Saturday.
Victor Hugo Carillo and Oswaldo Angel each scored Brandon Duncan had 11 saves.
