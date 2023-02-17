Five North Clay senior boys basketball players celebrated their final regular season home game in style.
Logan Fleener, Levi Smith, Alex Boose, Matt Sullens, and Enoch McCrary were honored before the start of the Cardinals' game against South Central on Wednesday night.
They didn't let the Cougars (21-10, 3-5 National Trail Conference) ruin their special evening, either, cruising to a 65-26 win.
North Clay (20-9, 6-2 National Trail Conference) led 18-13 after the first quarter and 34-22 at halftime.
Aidan Dodson started the game by making a difficult midrange shot. North Clay then scored the next four points before Ethan Watwood hit a three-pointer that gave South Central a 5-4 lead.
Dodson then hit an acrobatic layup and drew a foul in the process to make it 7-4 with 4:51 left.
Cody Zimdars then followed that with a three-pointer that tied the game.
Boose hit a three-pointer later in the frame, giving the Cardinals a 16-13 lead before North Clay added two more points to close the period.
Dodson then started the second frame by making another crafty layup, but the Cardinals answered, going on a 6-0 run that pushed the lead out to nine points, 24-15.
Dodson then converted a three-point play to cut the lead to six, 24-18, with 4:01 left.
Dodson would then add another layup after forcing a turnover that tied the game at 20 before North Clay went on a 14-0 run that pushed the lead to 34-20.
Anthony Buonaura then closed the first half by making a fadeaway jumper with under one minute to go, making the halftime score.
"We were up 12 at the half and feeling like we were doing what we wanted to defensively and got into a good groove," Cardinals' head coach Josh Zink said. "We talked about the first three or four minutes of the third quarter and just letting it hang out defensively. We needed to work hard those first three or four minutes and dictate the third quarter."
What Zink asked for, he received.
North Clay outscored the Cougars 19-0 in the third. South Central only scored four points in the second half, as well.
Dodson led the Cougars with 14 points. Recently, he passed Derek Storck as the all-time leading scorer in the program's history.
"It's a great accomplishment for him," South Central head coach Blake Doehring said. "He's around 700 points, averaging 22 or 23 on the year. He's had a heck of a senior year."
Wednesday night, however, wasn't as great of an outing for Dodson, even though Doehring credits Fleener for that.
"Logan Fleener is pretty darn good," Doehring said. "(Dodson) was forced into tough shots, got to the free-throw line, and missed a couple. Unfortunately, it was one of those nights for us, and you want to forget quickly."
While the Cougars will want to forget about Wednesday night, North Clay will always remember it, especially Boose and Sullens.
In the second quarter, Boose drove from the baseline and ignited the crowd with a two-handed dunk.
"I wasn't thinking of anything," Boose said. "I remember running back and all the joy."
As for Sullens, he also scored in the game moments after checking in during the fourth quarter.
Sullens received the ball in the post and hit a short hook shot that sent the crowd and North Clay bench into a frenzy.
The crowd-favorite Sullens said he had been working on that move during practice.
"I've been focusing on it all week. I know I was going to get in; it's senior night, and I know I'm not very tall, so I have to hook it in there and fade away," Sullens said.
Zink also reflected on this special group of seniors, calling them a "game-changer" for his program.
"I remember when they all came in from eighth grade," Zink said. "Logan had goggles; he was about 5-foot-3. Being here a while now, you see the kids grow up from seventh and eighth grade to senior year. This group is a game-changer for our program; they set the bar high from what we expect every team to do, and I couldn't respect that anymore."
North Clay is guaranteed one more home game as they host Dieterich in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal on Saturday at 7 p.m.
|Louisville (North Clay)
|18
|16
|19
|12
|65
|Farina (South Central)
|13
|9
|0
|4
|26
