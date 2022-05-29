One win away.
That's what the North Clay baseball team is eyeing in its quest for its first state championship in the school's history.
How did they get to this point?
All it took was a hard-fought, seven-inning win over National Trail Conference rival Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg to seal the deal. The Cardinals defeated the Hatchets 3-2 Saturday at Paul Smith Field in a Class 1A sectional championship game to inch one step closer to a dream that pitcher Donnie Zimmerman said was "10 years in the making."
"I'm super excited," Zimmerman said. "We've only had one of these in school history, and I'm glad to be a part of the second one. This team's worked hard for all four years, even down to 8u, so it's 10 years in the making."
North Clay scored all of its runs in the first three innings.
After WSS took the initial lead in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Hatchets' hurler Gavan Wernsing, Zimmerman started the rally with a single. Carson Burkett then laid down a sacrifice bunt, pushing Zimmerman to second, before Wernsing fanned Dakota Weidner for the second out of the inning.
As Wernsing looked to escape the inning with his team still ahead, Layton Dawkins had other plans, lining a single to right field to score Zimmerman and tie the game, 1-1.
Zimmerman then nearly worked a seamless bottom of the second, getting Graham Kasey and Carter Chaney to ground out before yielding a walk to Rhett Rincker.
Zimmerman, however, would then get to Kendall Morris to fly out to end the inning with the top of the order due up for the Cardinals.
Overall, what was bound to happen in the third turned out to be one of two different frames that would hurt the Hatchets in the long run.
Collyn Ballard started the inning by flying out to the right fielder; Logan Fleener then doubled, and Holden Clifton followed with a single to put runners on the corners with one out.
Wernsing then struck out Brady Ingram before Clifton stole second base, applying pressure on the WSS ace.
Even with two runners in scoring position, Wernsing still managed to get Zimmerman — the next batter at the plate following Ingram — into a 2-2 count, one strike away from retiring the side.
Before Wernsing's next offering, though, North Clay decided to send Fleener from third to try and score the go-ahead run.
As Fleener was breaking for the plate, Wernsing darted the ball to catcher Jordan Wittenberg for the force. The umpires, however, called a balk on Wernsing before he delivered the ball to the plate, making it 2-1 and marking the first controversial sequence of the afternoon.
"That one, he told me that he didn't step off the rubber, so he didn't come set, and that was the reasoning," Harmeier said. "If he had come set and then came home or stepped off the rubber in that set, it would not have been a balk."
What would have been the inning-ending out turned into a two-run frame for the Cardinals, as Zimmerman would add to the lead with an RBI single to make it 3-1, with the third run proving to be especially huge.
Heading into the bottom of the fourth and the Hatchets still trailing by two runs, the team desperately needed a spark.
Chaney provided just that, belting a solo home run to right field to make it 3-2.
Those two runs wound up making the official final score, even though the score should have been different to some.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Hatchets managed to work the bases loaded with one out and Jordan Wittenberg at the plate. Tyler Wetherell got hit by a pitch, Wernsing drew a walk, and Sam Vonderheide reached after an error on the Cardinals before the second controversial play occurred.
On the fourth offering from Zimmerman, Wittenberg hit a sharp grounder to third, who then got the force at second before the second baseman's throw to first was off the mark, allowing two runs to score and giving the Hatchets a 4-3 lead.
However, umpires called runner's interference at second base after what they presumed was an illegal slide, negating both runs and ending the inning with North Clay turning a double play and the lead staying the same.
"I didn't see the slide. I thought he went in like normal; he just thought he went in a little hard through the fielder, and at that point, it's a judgment call on his part," WSS head coach Brett Harmeier said. "That's baseball, plays like that happen, and you see it called a lot, but we had our chances, too."
The Hatchets would never get another opportunity quite like that, either, as Zimmerman went on to end the game by retiring the next six batters, screaming and throwing his glove in the air after the final out hit Clifton's glove in foul territory.
"I was looking for whoever came to me first, and I was going to give a hug to whoever came to me first," Zimmerman said.
North Clay now advances to a Class 1A super-sectional Monday at 11 a.m. against Steeleville at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale's Itchy Jones Stadium.
"They have team chemistry that I've never seen," said Cardinals' head coach John Frech of his team. "It's almost like there are nine brothers, and they stick with each other, bad, good, and ugly; they are each other's fans. They are just a great group of kids."
