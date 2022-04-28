Holden Clifton had four hits, including a home run, with two runs scored and three RBIs in a Class 1A state-ranked matchup between North Clay and Windsor Stewardson-Strasburg Tuesday.
Clifton put the Cardinals (19-2, 4-0 National Trail Conference) on the board in the first inning after a home run on the sixth offering from Hatchets’ hurler Gavan Wernsing, setting the tone for the game early.
WSS (14-3, 3-2 National Trail Conference) would then tie the game in its very next trip to the plate, though, after Wernsing lined a base hit up the middle and Sam Vonderheide brought him home on a two-out RBI double.
Both pitchers seemingly settled in from there, as Wernsing and Carson Burkett combined to retire 11 of the next 12 batters before North Clay got to the Hatchets’ ace in the top of the fifth.
After back-to-back strikeouts to open the inning, Bryton Griffy drew a walk, later stole second, and then reached third on a passed ball before Collyn Ballard scored him on an RBI double to break the tie.
Ballard then scored after Zimmerman reached on an error by the WSS center fielder before a Clifton RBI single plated the fourth run of the game for the Cardinals.
Then, following the three-run fifth for North Clay, both pitchers retired the next nine batters before the Cardinals added to the lead with four more runs in the top of the seventh.
Layton Dawkins started the inning with a double and then scored one batter later on a Griffy RBI single.
Ballard then got hit by a pitch before Griffy scored on an RBI single by Clifton to make it 6-1, while Logan Fleener plated the last two runs on another RBI single to equal the final tally.
