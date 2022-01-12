Chet Reeder couldn’t help but praise Mitch Althoff after his performance Tuesday night.
The senior didn’t record one point, but his defense made up for it. Althoff had the task of primarily guarding St. Joseph-Ogden’s Ty Pence — a 6-foot-6 wing receiving Division I offers — and he didn’t back down, helping hold Pence to 11 points, four of which came in the second half, in Teutopolis’ 54-38 win over the Spartans.
"It was grit and effort and doing the things that we work on every day," Reeder said. "That's what Mitch does. He takes pride on that end of the floor. He can not score a point; as long as he gets to play defense and rebound, he's happy. To hold that kid to 11 points is underrated."
However, even though Althoff will receive most of the praise for his job on Pence, Reeder understands that it wasn't a singular effort.
"The other four guys on the floor knew that Mitch couldn't do it all by himself," Reeder said. "It was an incredible defensive effort. Once we finally cleaned up the offensive end — we only had two turnovers in the second half — they couldn't stop the actions that we were putting them through."
Additionally, it also wasn't just Pence that the Shoes limited.
Teutopolis' stingy defense held St. Joseph-Ogden to 38 points, which was the second-lowest total they tallied this season — the Spartans scored 36 points in a loss to El Paso-Gridley in December — but it wasn't anything surprising.
So far throughout the year, fans have grown accustomed to seeing the consistent uncomfortableness that the Shoes (13-4) defense brings every game.
Nearly one week ago, it was previously unbeaten Monticello who dealt with it, and on Tuesday night, it was another Class 2A opponent. The only difference between the two was that St. Joseph-Ogden was playing a team fresh off a loss, which Reeder said typically doesn't bode well for the opposition.
"When they lose, they take it personally, and they come in every day, especially after losses, and practice differently," Reeder said. "It's a definite focus on what we did wrong, what we need to do to do better, and what we need to do to make life tough for the next opponent. They're a relentless group.
"There's not a whole lot of sexy about them, but they get the job done."
In each of Teutopolis' four losses this season, they have rebounded to win the next one.
First was Unity, after a loss to Breese Central. Then, it was Lutheran North, after a loss to Peoria Christian. Then, it was Saint Anthony, after a loss to Newton, and then it was the Spartans after an overtime loss to Warrensburg-Latham.
Altogether, each bounce-back victory told a different story, and on Tuesday night, the narrative centered around how the Shoes dominated from start to finish more than anything.
From the moment the ball tipped to when the final buzzer sounded, Teutopolis never trailed. The Shoes led by five after the first quarter and two at halftime before spacing their lead even further in the second.
Even though Teutopolis never squandered their lead or momentum though, there were times in the first half where it looked like it may happen, with one such moment coming toward the end when St. Joseph-Ogden went on a 7-2 run to close the half and make it a 20-18 game.
That short spurt wouldn't carry over into the second, though, as Reeder noted his team's improved ball movement as the reason for them spacing the lead out more.
"We track passes, and we like to have five-or-more passes in a possession," Reeder said. "Six times, we had less than five passes and turned it over, so once we got the ball to move, we weren't giving the ball to them, and that's what you saw in the second half."
Teutopolis ended up outscoring St. Joseph-Ogden by 14 in the second half, 34-20. The Shoes won the third quarter, 16-8, and the fourth, 18-12.
Brendan Niebrugge was one reason for the strong second half, scoring 13 of his 18 points during those two frames, including an 11-point fourth quarter.
Niebrugge was second in scoring behind Caleb Siemer, who dropped 20 points.
"It was a struggle early on to get him the ball," said Reeder of Siemer. "We weren't moving it to let him work and get open. We were trying to force the issue, but once we moved the ball and got movement and did some things where we got Brendan [Niebrugge] on the weakside because they were face-guarding Brendan, so they didn't have any help, then Caleb took over. His conditioning, you saw him in the third quarter just sprinting as hard as he could down the floor; that ended up separating us."
UP NEXT
Teutopolis returns to J.H. Griffin Gym Saturday afternoon when they host Wayne City. The game starts at 3 p.m.
