A familiar part of the postseason for prep basketball in Illinois is going away, but a new wrinkle is easing into place as a result of decisions made Tuesday by the Illinois High School Board of Directors.
The Three-Point Showdown is being discontinued effective this coming season but the IHSA has approved the experimental use of a shot clock in IHSA girls and boys basketball for regular-season tournaments and shootouts during the 2022-23 school year.
A pair of area high school athletic directors with close ties to basketball said they understand each decision.
“As a former head boys basketball coach for many years, it’s bittersweet for me to see the IHSA three-point contest go away,” Alton High School AD Chris Kusnerick said. “It’s been around for a long time, but it has become more difficult for schools and thee-point shooters ever since the IHSA went to the four-class system when it came to travel, as far as getting to the event, especially with the sectional level and beyond.”
Roxana district athletic director and Shells boys basketball coach Mark Briggs said the Three-Point Showdown gave athletes who might otherwise never be able to be a part of the state tournament a chance to do so.
“Over the years, the three-point contest allowed players to get a taste of what the IHSA state experience is about,” Briggs said. “It’s unfortunate the new state tournament format has squeezed out this opportunity, but I understand the challenges that it presented for the IHSA executive board.”
The Three-Point Showdown contest that has been a part of the postseason since 1997 when it was introduced beginning at the regional level for both boys and girls. Individual players from teams at each regional took part in the three-point shot contest and then advanced from that point, depending on the outcome. The finals took place at the state finals for each class.
For each of the first 11 years, there was a Class A and Class AA Queen of the Hill and King of the Hill, as the champions were called. Beginning in 2008, the IHSA expanded basketball classes and with that, there were more three-point shooters as well. The winners from 1A through 4A then battled for King and Queen of the Hill honors
The Three-Point Showdown was sponsored through the years by Country Companies Insurance.
“The Three-Point Showdown enjoyed a great run,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said, “but the changes in the state series dates and format last year created challenges conducting it at multiple levels of the state series. As a result, we recommended discontinuing it for the time being so we can focus on how we make these pivotal postseason contests the best experience possible for the student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
Kusnerick said with the expansion to four classes, transportation became a problem for some involved.
“In Class 4A, some shooters would have to come from as far as Danville or Normal to come to shoot at an IHSA sectional in Southern Illinois,” Kusnerick said. That’s a long way to drive for a 45-second contest.”
Briggs said that while he will miss the showdown, he understands the IHSA’s reasons for its discontinuation.
“I support the IHSA’s decision to table the contest,” Briggs said. “Hopefully, the change is a positive one for the state tournament series experience.”
The shot clock discussion has been going on within the IHSA for several years and Tuesday’s decision to allow some experimentation was not unexpected.
“The IHSA’s survey of administrators and coaches last year made it very clear that our membership wasn’t ready to implement the shot clock in basketball at this juncture,” Anderson said. “Our priority now shifts to gathering feedback and data on the impact that the shot clock creates on game play, game management, and school finances.”
All tournaments seeking to use the shot clock for regular-season tournaments and shootouts must apply for approval from the IHSA. Information regarding the approval process will be distributed to member schools in mid-September.
“We look forward to working with our schools to pilot usage of the shot clock in some tournaments and shootouts this winter,” Anderson said. “We will release information to our schools on how to apply to use the shot clock in their tournament or shootout in mid September.”
Kusnerick said shots clocks are already in place in one AHS location and are in the plans for the main gym as well
“We have started the process of ordering shot clocks so they can be installed in our main gym here at AHS,” Kusnerick said. “When we built the new auxiliary gym last spring, we had shot clocks installed during construction with the anticipation of the shot clock coming to the high school level in the near future.”
Kusnerick mentioned one caveat, however:
“We are currently not planning on using them this school year,” he said.
Roxana’s Briggs said that while the move for shot clocks in Illinois prep basketball hasn’t been overwhelming, the idea does have backers.
“The feedback from coaches wasn’t overwhelming to tilt the change to making the decision for 2022-2023, but it will continue to garner discussion,’ Briggs said. “It will definitely generate a lot of great discussion about finances and operators for the shot clock, but also potential enhancement of the game.”
