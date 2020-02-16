St. Anthony varsity head coach Cody Rincker said he was ‘speechless’ after the game against Central A&M Saturday afternoon. The Bulldog locker room was anything but, as the clamorous celebration erupted out into the main hallway as the Central A&M crowd passed by after witnessing the fifth-ranked Bulldogs beat the third-ranked Raiders 50-49 at JH Griffin Gym during the 8th Annual Wooden Shoes Shootout.
“To be honest, it didn’t go the way I thought. Both teams would come out and shoot the ball well. I thought there would be an offensive clinic for the first four or five minutes. I thought you would see teams feel each other out offensively,” Rincker said. “It was the exact opposite. It was feeling each other out defensively – how are you going to defend this or defend that.
In what could be a preview for the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional championship game in two weeks, the Bulldogs stingy man-to-man defense led by held the Raiders offense 23 points below their season average.
“I thought our boys were ready for it. I thought they did a tremendous job executing the defensive game plan. You have to keep them in front of you and take away their threes. For the most part, we did that,” Rincker said. “It was a tall task to do with a team like that that can do so much but our closeouts were real good. Our scramble defense was really good. It has to be on a team like that.”
The Raiders’ 5’10’ senior guard Jacob Paradee got the scoring started thirty seconds in on a layup. St. Anthony’s 6’0” forward Jack Hoene responded with a jumper of his own nearly a minute later to tie the game.
Hoene came up big for the Bulldogs soon after taking a charge against Central A&M’s Connor Heaton, who just over a month ago broke 2000 points in career at the St. Anthony Shootout.
Paradee again would drive the lane on the Raiders’ next possession only to have his attempt blocked by St. Anthony’s 6-foot-7 center Jaccob Dust, and finished with three on the night. Dust would put down two of his own giving the Bulldogs a 4-2 lead – something they wouldn’t see again until late in the fourth quarter.
A&M would go on 6-0 run in the last three and a half minutes of the first quarter with a bucket by 6-foot-3 senior guard Brycen Burgener. Heaton would close out the scoring with four points giving the Raiders an 8-4 first quarter advantage.
The Raiders’ offense would take a major blow as Heaton picked up his third foul early in the second quarter sending him to the bench.
“I remember thinking after it was 12-11 or something and we were losing, that it felt like we were winning. But we were losing. That was just because we had them close,” Rincker said.
He had every right to think that way as as the Raiders average over 70 points a game led by Heaton’s 27, followed by teammate 6’6” senior forward Griffin Andricks’ 26.
“They’re used to being up 8 or 10 all the time. We had to keep competing,” Rincker said. “If we could do that, the shots would fall. That was our whole talk at halftime. Just make some shots. The boys said it. We(coaching staff) said it.”
The Bulldogs would see them being down just by four points going into the half, as the Raiders took a 22-18 into the break – keeping Andricks in check and Heaton on the bench.
Rincker credited the play of 6-foot-4 senior Jack Elder and 6-foot-5 senior Kaden Fearday in holding Andrick’s to just five points – a three in the second period and a two-pointer in the fourth.
Kaden and Jack did a great job to hold a kid to five – someone who’s capable of scoring 25-30. Those three (Heaton, Paradee, Andricks) are capable of scoring 75 sometimes just by themselves. Hats of to Kaden and Jack on their mission tonight.”
Heaton emerged energized in third giving the Raiders their biggest lead of the game nailing a 3 with just under two minutes left giving them a 38-31 lead.
Elder jumped into a passing lane and intercepted a Paradee pass and drove the court cutting the lead to 38-33 shortly after. Just thirty seconds later, the Bulldogs’ 6’0” Logan Antrim stole the ball and made a reverse layup cutting the lead to three once again – a lead the Raiders would take into the fourth quarter.
Antrim would continue the Bulldogs’ scoring run with another bucket followed by a hard-earned layup by Dust giving the Bulldogs a 39-38 lead, something they hadn’t seen since the first quarter.
The Bulldog’s 6-foot-3 senior Connor Walk drew a late charge on Heaton – as his overaggressiveness would cost the Raiders a scoring opportunity.
The Bulldogs would capitalize on the mistake as Fearday’s short jumper gave them their largest lead at 48-44 with just under two minutes left to play. A&M was left scrambling as they began fouling the Bulldogs.
“We just made enough to make a run,” Rincker said.
Heaton, not to be denied, drove to the basket again and drew a foul on Dust making one of two free throws cutting the lead to just one with under a minute a left in the contest.
Antrim responded fifteen seconds later giving the Bulldogs a small cushion against the explosive Raiders as they would find out moments later.
Hoene would be fouled with just 18.5 seconds, left missing both. The Raiders would put the ball in Paradee’s swift hands – as he drove the lane putting up what appeared to be an easy two points – Dust emerged out of nowhere, swatting the attempt into Heaton’s hands who immediately released it to Burgener five feet outside the three-point arc giving him an open look at the basket. His attempt banked off the backboard, hit the inside of the rim and bounced out as time expired.
“One of the keys there was Jaccob and his ability to affect shots. You saw Paradee and Heaton used to going in there and finishing over whatever 6-foot-3” or 6-foot-4 kid a team has. His ability to stay vertical and move his feet and challenge at times was a big reason that some of their shots were altered or missed.
“I give it to our boys defense to buckle down and play some ‘D’. I think we got some fortunate calls; they got some fortunate calls,” Rincker said. “I can’t really speak enough on our defense. Our X’s and O’s that way, the ability to rebound with that, was a big key in our to come back.”
Rincker noted the energy in the gym felt like a playoff game.
“You hear the professionals talk about how this had a playoff feel; a postseason feel. That’s exactly what tonight was,” he said. “It was an IHSA regional/sectional feel to it; as it probably should when you have two teams as accomplished as we’ve been this season.”
David beat Goliath.
For St. Anthony who goes to 24-3, Jaccob Dust had 15; Aaron Webb had 9; Logan Antrim, Jack Hoene, and Jack Elder each had 7; and Kaden Fearday had 5.
For Central A&M who goes to 24-3, Connor Heaton had 15; Brycen Burgener had 14; Jacob Paradee had 10; Griffin Andricks had 5; Chris Enge had 3, and Conner Hutchins had 2.
