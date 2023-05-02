LOUISVILLE — It is typically never a good day to be a pitcher when the wind is gusting out.
That was the case for North Clay on Monday against St. Anthony at North Clay High School.
The Bulldogs — who recently earned the No. 1 ranking among Class 1A baseball teams, according to Max Preps — defeated the host Cardinals, who were ranked No. 5 in the same polls, 24-4 and used the wind to their advantage.
St. Anthony (18-3) got on the board first, scoring 11 runs in the first inning.
Beau Adams and Eli Levitt were both hit by pitches to start the side. Brock Fearday then hit a single to load the bases.
Connor Roepke then grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Adams to make it 1-0. The runner beat the throw to second, as well, leaving the bases loaded.
Aiden Lauritzen then followed that with a bases-loaded walk before a triple by Brock Jansen made it 5-0.
Will Hoene then hit an RBI single. Ryan Schmidt reached on an error and Adams hit a three-run home run that made it 9-0.
Fearday then hit a single before Roepke hit a two-run shot to left field that made the score after the opening frame.
North Clay then responded in the bottom half of the first with an Alex Boose home run.
Cody Zimdars then popped out to right field and Logan Fleener hit a double to center field before a pop out and fly out ended the side.
Overall, it was a frame that the North Clay side wished to forget.
But the second didn’t help matters, either.
Max Koenig started the second by reaching third on an error.
Jansen then hit an RBI single to make it 12-1.
Hoene then followed with a base hit. Schmidt hit an RBI single and Adams reached on an error that scored Hoene to make it 14-1.
Levitt then hit a single to load the bases before Fearday hit a grand slam to right field, making it 18-1.
The Bulldogs ultimately led 21-1 after the second.
St. Anthony ended the game by smashing five home runs, with the last two coming in the fourth inning, where the Bulldogs scored three more runs. Adams hit his second in the frame, while Koenig hit one, as well, to join Roepke and Fearday.
