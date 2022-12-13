For 28 years, the St. Anthony girls’ basketball team has yet to solve the puzzle that is the Teutopolis Lady Shoes.
The Bulldogs (10-1) have lost 28 games in a row to their rivals from the south, although Teutopolis head coach Laurie Thompson knows there is improvement on the opposing side.
“They outplayed us a couple of quarters, and we learned a lot tonight,” Thompson said. “We got to play against a defense we normally don’t see and learn about that. We will take away some good things from this game, and that’s why we play the game, so I thought St. Anthony did a nice job.”
The Lady Shoes (7-1) started the game with a 3-pointer from Courtney Gibson in the corner. Emily Konkel then added a layup before Kaylee Niebrugge added one herself to make it 7-0.
The Bulldogs would then get on the board after Stacie Vonderheide scored to make it 7-2, but the Lady Shoes continued to expand its lead further after a Summer Wall midrange shot made it 9-2 with 3:16 left in the first quarter.
A pair of free throws from Konkel then made it 11-2 for the final score after the first period.
Teutopolis ended up leading 24-9 at the break, as well.
Gibson started the second quarter with a 3-pointer to make it 14-2.
Lucy Fearday answered, though, by responding with a layup after a missed shot by Addi Nuxoll to make it 14-4 before Niebrugge finished off a layup herself to make it 16-4 with 4:28 to go.
Niebrugge finished the first half with 10 points and 22 for the game.
Thompson called her a “Clydesdale” after the game in regards to her usage on the team.
“Kaylee is the workhorse,” Thompson said. “We depend on Kaylee to bring up the ball, rebound, score, play defense, and go coast-to-coast. She’s our workhorse; we’ve been on her back multiple times. It’s something that’s a work in progress to get that spread out a little bit to give her a little help.”
Niebrugge also added 10 rebounds and three steals.
Scoring-wise, Monday night was Niebrugge’s fourth game this season with over 20 points and third in the last four games. She is averaging 19 points per game this season.
One thing that wasn’t so bright, though, was the turnovers.
Niebrugge had four, while the team had 14.
St. Anthony capitalized on those miscues in the second half, clawing back to within eight of the lead at one point.
The Bulldogs won the third quarter, 16-11, and the fourth, 12-11.
For head coach Aaron Rios, though, the slow start hurt his team gravely.
“That makes it difficult on us,” Rios said. “We played well tonight. In the second half, we showed the grit and heart we have as a basketball team. They’re a tough team, but to come out in the second half and pressure them most of the second half, we showed a lot about who we are, who we represent, and our identity as a basketball team.”
Meanwhile, for Thompson, despite her team not playing all that well, what she is going to take away from the game is how they will learn from it.
“If we’re learning something from a team, win or lose, that’s what this is about,” Thompson said.
1st 2nd 3rd 4th F Teutopolis (7-1) 11 13 11 11 46 St. Anthony (10-1) 2 7 16 12 37
T — Gibson 7, Probst 4, Konkel 11, Niebrugge 22, Wall 2. FG 18, FT 8-12, F 14. (3-pointers: Gibson 2)
STA — Ruholl 12, Vonderheide 8, Nuxoll 6, Fearday 11. FG 14, FT 7-14, F 13. (3-pointers: Ruholl 1, Vonderheide 1. Fouled out: Faber)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.