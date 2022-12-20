It was a struggle for the Newton boys’ basketball team to pull away from the Fairfield Mules on Saturday evening at Newton High School.
The Eagles led by one point, 13-12, at the end of the first quarter, one at halftime, 30-29, and four points, 48-44, but finally found their rhythm in the fourth quarter in its 75-61 victory.
Newton (9-2) outscored Fairfield 27-17 in the final period, although it didn’t start so promising.
Jake Easton started the period by making a 3-pointer to cut the Newton lead to one, 48-47.
Caden Nichols then responded with a mid-range jumper with 7:08 left to push the margin back to three, 50-47, before Eric Rodgers converted a three-point play with 5:50 left that tied the contest, 50-50.
But that tie was only brief.
Dylan Gier broke it with a layup with 5:32 left to make it a 52-50 contest before Parker Wolf converted a three-point play with 5:30 left after stealing the ensuing inbounds pass to increase the lead to five points, 55-50.
Much-needed breathing room eventually came of that, too.
Following a Layne Tucker 3-pointer with 4:52 left that cut the lead to two points, 55-53, Newton went on an 11-0 run that would increase the lead to 13 points, 66-53, with 2:02 left.
Nichols converted a four-point play, Kye Bergbower knocked down a 3-pointer, and Nichols added a layup after a nice touch pass from Gier, along with a pair of free throws to highlight the run.
The ever-reliant Rodgers, though, answered that run by knocking down a 3-pointer with 1:51 that cut the lead to 10 points, 66-56, but from there, all Newton did was preserve time and force Fairfield to foul them.
That strategy worked on this evening, too.
Newton finished the night 14-of-16 at the charity stripe.
Nichols was a perfect 5-for-5 and finished with a team-high 24 points. He shot 8-of-10 from the floor and also grabbed four rebounds.
Bergbower was 4-of-5 at the foul line and finished with nine points on 2-of-3 shooting.
Wolf was a perfect 2-of-2 at the foul line and finished with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go along with six rebounds.
Gis Bierman was 1-of-2 at the free throw line and finished with five points.
Marc Jansen and Jacob Weber did not attempt foul shots, but both finished with three points, and Gier also did not attempt one free throw but finished with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting with three rebounds.
Overall, head coach Troy Bierman is happy with what Gier brings to the table each night.
“We don’t have a lot of big bodies, but we have a lot of length, which helps us out. He’s just a big boy and does an excellent job of sealing,” Bierman said. “He had a couple of fouls tonight, and he had to adjust. But he anchors our offense, and things run through him, and he’s done a great job for us so far.”
Bierman also added that he is equally as happy with where his team is through the first part of the season. To go along with their 9-2 overall record, the Eagles are 2-0 within the Little Illini Conference.
“I like where we’re at, but there are so many things that we can do better,” Bierman said. “We got to get better at seeing time and score. But we’re young, learning on the job, and this is the first time that we’ve had a decent lead in the second quarter because most of our games have been pretty close.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.