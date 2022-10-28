Brooke Schafer has had quite the career in a blue and orange jersey.
The Newton junior setter didn’t get a full freshman season on the court with the Lady Eagles — due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling fall sports in Illinois — but has since made up for the lost time.
Schafer has totaled 1,233 assists in two full volleyball seasons. She had 636 assists in 2021 and has 597 assists so far this year, highlighted by a 20-helper performance in a Class 2A regional final against Pana on Thursday and a 21-assist showing against Charleston in September — a match that saw her eclipse 1,000 assists for her career.
“I knew I was getting close, but I didn’t know that at Charleston was when I hit it,” Schafer said. “I think it was more of a collective win than a win for myself because I can’t have these accomplishments without my teammates.”
Schafer added that reaching the milestone was also exciting for her because of how long she’s played the sport.
Schafer said she’s been playing volleyball since the third grade.
However, she isn’t the only one happy to see her hard work come to fruition.
Newton head coach Jill Kistner was just as excited, especially knowing the player she was getting ready to coach when she came in.
“I was excited because she has a passion for volleyball. She constantly watches film and wants to better herself; she’s a miniature coach,” Kistner said. “She sees things and communicates them with me, and I was excited to have her, and I’m glad she’s only a junior.
“She is always ready to get the job done. Sometimes, she can be intense, but it is because she is ultra-focused on how are we going to beat this opponent, where I am going to have to put this ball, and where’s the biggest block on the other side of the net, so I love her intense passion for the sport.”
That passion doesn’t just bring the best out of her, though.
It also brings the best out of the team, something Schafer loves the most about being a setter.
“I like that I’m a team-oriented player, and that means when I’m successful, my teammates are successful,” Schafer said. “I can’t be successful without a pass to start it and a kill to end it.
“My biggest goal before the season was to try and be the biggest leader I could be and work around my teammates.
“In volleyball, it’s all about a team; no selfishness can be involved, and at the end of the day, it all comes down to how we work together.”
