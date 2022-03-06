Newton's Evan Schafer and Ben Meinhart earned first-team honors on the Little Illini Conference Boys Basketball All-Conference Team, per a release from athletic director Craig Carr.
Schafer and Meinhart join Casey-Westfield's Jackson Parcel, Lawrenceville's Leyton Ivers, Mt. Carmel's Gage Kennard, Paris' Conor Breneman, Richland County's Drew Blank and Chase Travis, and Robinson's Cooper Loll and Noah Gilmore.
Evan Schafer and Meinhart are two of three Eagles to receive a first, second, or honorable mention accolade. Mason Schafer is the other. He earned an honorable mention alongside Casey-Westfield's Brayson Chrisler, Lawrenceville's Ryan Schultz, Marshall's Nick Brown, Mt. Carmel's Gavin Smith, Paris' Ethan Dick, Red Hill's Anthony Jerrell, Richland County's Zecheriah Wease, and Robinson's Wesley Jackson.
As for the second team, Lawrenceville's Bryant Jenkins, Marshall's Logan Medsker, Mt. Carmel's Blayne Sisson, Red Hill's Andrew Maxfield, and Richland County's Dawson Brown made up the team.
