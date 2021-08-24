Carder Reich had his way on Tuesday.
The Newton (1-0) junior scored all three of the Eagles’ goals en route to a shutout over St. Anthony in the St. Anthony/Teutopolis Invitational.
Out of all three goals, though, the first served as one of the best for the crafty upperclassman.
At the 30-minute mark of the first half, junior Daniel Visoso-Ochoa placed the ball in the perfect spot, off of a corner kick, for Reich to strike, and he did, as he headed the ball into the back of the net for the first score of the season.
However, even though Reich scored, Newton head coach Matt Creadore said that he has come to expect that out of his star player.
“Carder is always our go-to guy up top. He makes the runs perfectly, and that was no different on the set-piece,” Creadore said. “I didn’t expect anything different, honestly.”
Despite keeping the score close through the first 40 minutes, the Bulldogs couldn’t do the same throughout the match.
Once the Eagles got their break and headed back out to the field for the next 40 minutes, two more goals came, with both occurring four minutes apart from each other.
After 22 minutes passed, Reich found the back of the net for the second time with help from sophomore Luke Weber, who assisted on the goal.
Then, at the 66-minute mark, he was at it again, as the crafty upperclassman scored after hitting the ball off St. Anthony goalkeeper Pierce Verdeyen’s gloves and in for the hat trick, but he was not one to take all the credit.
“My teammates helped me push the ball up,” Reich said. “I found a couple on the corner kicks, got some off the throw-ins, worked the ball up well, and they fell through.”
Reich is one of five juniors on the team, and with only one senior, Creadore has some youth to work with, leaving him happy with how the match played out.
“Honestly, for what we’re playing in, I’m happy. A lot of good things,” Creadore said. “A lot of speed, and we got a lot of young guys out there, so I’m happy with how we did.”
As for the Bulldogs, it was a tale of two halves.
Through the first 40 minutes, St. Anthony (0-1) looked like a team that could match up well, while the second 40 minutes of the match left head coach Martin Reyes with questions.
“I am not pleased with the result,” Reyes said. “I think we have practiced a lot, and I think we have the people to win, and I think we demonstrated that in the first half. It is hard to get kids conditioned in two weeks. I have a lot of new players. A lot of them, through the first 10 minutes, I could see their eyes widen, but I think we handled it well.”
UP NEXT
Newton plays Mt. Carmel Thursday at 5:15, in the second wave of games at the St. Anthony/Teutopolis Invitational, while the Bulldogs play Robinson at 4 p.m.
