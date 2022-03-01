Newton’s Ava Kessler earned second-team honors on the Little Illini Conference Girls Basketball All-Conference Team, per a release from athletic director Craig Carr.
Kessler joins Mt. Carmel’s Riley Riggs, Paris’ Kendra Young, Richland County’s Sarah Ingram, and Robinson’s Elizabeth Shea on the team.
Kessler is one of two Lady Eagles to receive a first, second, or honorable mention accolade. Amber Russell is the other. She earned an honorable mention alongside Casey-Westfield’s Grace Towles, Lawrenceville’s Haley Bellville, Marshall’s Nolee Sollars, Mt. Carmel’s Grace Thacker, Paris’ Caitlyn Coombes, Red Hill’s Maci Scherer, Richland County’s Danielle Brown, and Robinson’s Alexia Zane.
As for the first time, Marshall and Paris each had three honorees. Marshall’s Adi Scott, Kai Engledow, and Maya Osborne all made the team, while Paris’ Katelyn Littleton, Madyson Rigdon, and Trinity Tingley also made it.
In total, there were 10 selections, with Mt. Carmel’s Madison Stevens, Richland County’s Grayce Burgener and Kenzie Weiler, and Robinson’s Marisa Zane rounding out the list.
