How did it happen?
A prolific Newton (18-4) offense that outscored its opponents 16-3 heading into Saturday’s Class 1A Regional Finals met its match. The second-seeded Eagles lost to No. 3 seed Hillsboro, 1-0, and head coach Matt Creadore can’t quite pinpoint the main reason for the uncharacteristic play.
“I don’t know. I don’t know if we didn’t want it, but we had the opportunities, and we didn’t capitalize on them,” Creadore said. “I’m baffled, to be honest.
“We were looking to a faster transition than normal. Carder [Reich] had a couple where he slipped, but we couldn’t find that groove.”
The match’s lone goal came on a penalty kick at the 15-minute mark after Hilltoppers’ junior Adison Pollard drew a foul in the penalty box on Newton junior goalkeeper Drew Buerster.
On the ensuing penalty kick attempt, Pollard shot the ball past Buerster’s right hand and in, which wound up being the only offense that Hillsboro needed.
“I saw our keeper coming out, and then the kid bounced off of him is what I saw,” said Creadore on what caused the penalty kick. “But I also saw other penalty kick opportunities that should have gone our way and didn’t, and that would have made a huge difference.”
Chances were few and far between, even for a team guided by a 57-goal scorer during the regular season.
Yet, even with a lackluster showing offensively, Creadore noted that Reich did have opportunities to attack.
“He wasn’t going. He was there, and they had him locked up a little, but those runs that he normally makes, he wasn’t making them,” Creadore said.
The Eagles lose one senior off the roster — Leo Weber — leaving Creadore with little to hang his about, knowing where the program is going.
However, even with the loss of one starter, Creadore knows that the defense will take a hit, calling Weber “irreplaceable.”
“He was the staple,” Creadore said. “We had a freshman and a sophomore — that never played before — on the backline, and he made up for all of it.”
