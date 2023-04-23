NEWTON — Freeburg came and conquered on Friday night at Newton.
The top-ranked team in Class 2A — according to Max Preps — the Lady Midgets defeated Newton, 9-2, and Teutopolis, 6-2.
As for the Lady Shoes and Lady Eagles, they both ended the day 1-1, defeating Champaign (Central) in their first and second games, respectively.
Teutopolis 4, Champaign (Central) 3
Teutopolis scored all four of its runs in the first two innings against Central.
Olivia Copple led off the game for the Lady Shoes with a home run.
Erin Althoff then hit a double, Emily Konkel hit a single and Althoff scored after a sacrifice fly by Kaylee Niebrugge.
Jordan Goeckner then followed with a single in the bottom of the second before Summer Wall hit an RBI double that made it 3-0.
Wall then scored after an RBI double by Althoff before Konkel flew out to end the inning.
Central then answered with one run in the third and two in the seventh before Courtney Gibson ended the game with a strikeout.
Freebrug 6, Teutopolis 2
Freeburg opened the game with the first six runs before Teutopolis stormed back with two in the bottom of the fifth.
Wall started the frame with a single before Copple and Althoff followed with singles of their own.
Konkel then plated two after the fourth-straight single of the inning before Niebrugge grounded into a fielder's choice and Malea Helmink popped out to retire the side.
Althoff and Konkel each had two hits in the game. Estella Mette secured the only extra-base hit with a double.
Gibson took the loss in the circle after allowing 11 hits, six runs and one walk with two strikeouts.
Teutopolis ended the day with an 8-6 record.
Freeburg 9, Newton 2
Bailee Frichtl had three of Newton's six hits in the Lady Eagles' loss to Freeburg.
Newton plated runs in the first and sixth innings.
Addy O'Dell started the game with a single before Allie Stanley advanced her one base on a sacrifice bunt.
Frichtl then hit an RBI single to center field before Frichtl was tagged out trying to score.
Frichtl then started the seventh inning with a base hit before stealing second base.
Camryn Martin then bunted into a fielder's choice, but Fricthl was still able to score on the play, making the final.
Kayla Kocher took the loss for Newton in the circle, pitching five innings and allowing 10 hits, nine runs (four earned) and three walks with three strikeouts.
Newton 7, Champaign (Central) 3
Following the loss to Freeburg, Newton rebounded with a 7-3 win over Central.
The Lady Eagles scored all seven runs in the first three innings, including a four-run first.
Avery Mulvey had three hits and two RBIs. Frichtl, Kocher and O'Dell all had two hits and one RBI each and Camryn Martin added a double and one RBI.
Martin joined Frchtl, O'Dell and Macy Barthelemy with extra-base hits in the game.
Newton ended the day with a 16-3 record.
